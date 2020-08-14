Cineplex reports 95% revenue drop after virus closes theatres

Article content

Cineplex Inc. said revenue dropped 95 per cent in the second quarter and it burned through about US$40 million in cash as it shut theatres because of the coronavirus.

“To immediately mitigate the impact of the closure of our theatres and entertainment venues, we focused on reducing all expenses to the greatest extent possible,” Chief Executive Officer Ellis Jacob said in a statement. “We also shifted our attention to plan for the safe return of our employees and guests and to strengthen Cineplex’s financial position over the short and long term.”

The company lost $98.9 million (US$74.7 million) in the quarter and said free cash flow was negative $53.8 million on an adjusted basis.

Canada’s largest chain of movie theatres has gradually reopened cinemas across the country as it exits from a lockdown that began in March. Cineplex said it is “implementing a number of pricing and marketing strategies to entice its guests to return.”