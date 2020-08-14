China says it will expand a pilot program of its digital currency, led by its central bank People's Bank of China, to include a number of large cities (Eva Xiao/Wall Street Journal)

Eva Xiao / Wall Street Journal:
China says it will expand a pilot program of its digital currency, led by its central bank People’s Bank of China, to include a number of large cities — Testing efforts are being led by the People’s Bank of China,nbsp; — HONG KONG,mdash;China’s Commerce Ministry said it would expand a pilot program …
