Carissa Culiner Gives Update on Baby Daughter Zoey Before Her Daily Pop Return Next Week

Bradley Lamb
After months of being home with her two kids and husband Shanon Culiner in self-quarantine, Carissa is definitely excited to get back to work hosting Daily Pop weekdays at 12:30 p.m.

“To be honest, since we were quarantined before maternity leave, I am really excited to have somewhere to go every day. I would say it’s like 75 percent excited to 25 percent gonna miss my freedom to take the kids wherever every day. But 75 percent of me is really excited. I really have missed the show, I miss Morgan and Justin and all the producers. I really miss just having a structure to my day,” she said.

As for the possibility of having baby No. 3 sometime in the future?
 
“We are not talking about having a third at the moment,” Carissa laughed. “Back before we had any children we said three would be cool, but we’ve also said we’d re-evaluate after each one. If we had a third, it would definitely be a few years from now.”

Don’t miss Carissa’s return to Daily Pop Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 12:30 p.m. on E!

