Carissa Culiner Gives Update on Baby Daughter Zoey Before Her Daily Pop Return Next Week

After months of being home with her two kids and husband Shanon Culiner in self-quarantine, Carissa is definitely excited to get back to work hosting Daily Pop weekdays at 12:30 p.m.

“To be honest, since we were quarantined before maternity leave, I am really excited to have somewhere to go every day. I would say it’s like 75 percent excited to 25 percent gonna miss my freedom to take the kids wherever every day. But 75 percent of me is really excited. I really have missed the show, I miss Morgan and Justin and all the producers. I really miss just having a structure to my day,” she said.

As for the possibility of having baby No. 3 sometime in the future?



“We are not talking about having a third at the moment,” Carissa laughed. “Back before we had any children we said three would be cool, but we’ve also said we’d re-evaluate after each one. If we had a third, it would definitely be a few years from now.”

Don’t miss Carissa’s return to Daily Pop Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 12:30 p.m. on E!