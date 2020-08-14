Cardinals cleared to return for Saturday doubleheader

For the first time since a coronavirus outbreak sidelined the St. Louis Cardinals following a July 29 loss to the Minnesota Twins, the Cards will be back in action.

MLB confirmed on Friday that, barring any last-minute setbacks, the Cardinals will play a doubleheader at the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. Sunday’s fixture between the two teams will go on as planned.

St. Louis enters the weekend having played only five games, while every other team in the National League Central had completed at least 16 contests as of Friday morning. To account for days lost, MLB implemented the previously reported plan of scheduling numerous doubleheaders between Aug. 15 and Sept. 27, the final day of the campaign.

St. Louis will face the Chicago Cubs in doubleheaders on Aug. 17, Aug. 19 and Sept. 5.

The Cards will host the Pittsburgh Pirates for two on Aug. 27, while a Sept. 18 double-feature will take place at PNC Park with St. Louis serving as the “home team” for Game 2.

St. Louis and the Minnesota Twins will play a doubleheader on Sept. 8.

A previously postponed doubleheader between the Cardinals and Detroit Tigers will be rescheduled at a later time.

If necessary, the Cardinals can play one more doubleheader on the last Monday of September to reach 60 games.