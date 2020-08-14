Cardi B Spent $100,000 on Coronavirus Tests to Be Able to Shoot ‘WAP’ Music Video

Instagram

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker’s latest collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion is well on its way to becoming another huge hit for the pair, though fans and critics alike deem it ‘filthy’ and ‘nasty.’

–

Cardi B coughed up over $100,000 (£76,500) on coronavirus tests before shooting her controversial new “WAP” video with Megan Thee Stallion.

The rapper admits shooting the racy promo, which features cameos from Kylie Jenner, Normani Kordei and a host of snakes and big cats, was a costly affair, because everyone on set had to abide by strict health and safety guidelines.

And that meant Cardi had to pay for a series of measures before the cameras could roll.

“We had to spend $100,000 just on testing,” she explains. “Everybody on the shoot had to get tested for coronavirus.”

But at least she didn’t have to pay for the transportation and welfare of the big cats that appear in the promo, “We had a tiger and a leopard there, but we didn’t film with them in there because of safety and because of the pandemic. We spliced those scenes together.”

But she did agree to writhe around with snakes in one daring scene, adding, “I was naked and one of them peed all over me.”

“WAP” is now well on its way to becoming another huge hit for the rap pair, and the track’s success is being aided by all the controversy surrounding the provocative and explicit lyrics that focus on female sexual empowerment, with critics and fans alike calling the tune “filthy” and “nasty.”