“Can’t wait to welcome this new member in the family,” Kunal Kemmu on Kareena Kapoor’s pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan gave us good news when they announced on August 12 that they were expecting an addition to their family. This drove the netizens crazy. Even the Kapoor fsmily is super excited about this news.

Recently Kunal Kemmu spoke to a daily and shared his excitemnet about the good news. He said, “It is a lot of happiness and a lot of excitement. Can’t wait to welcome this new member in the family. Taimur and Inaaya get along so well and they now have a new member in their gang.” When Randhir Kapoor was asked by a daily how he reacted to this good news, the veteran actor said he was really happy and that he’d been telling his daughter that Taimur would need a sibling soon.

The entire family is super-excited with this news. Soha Ali Khan even coined a term for brother Saif, calling him ‘Quadfather,’ as this is the fourth time the actor turns father after Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has only a few portions of Laal Singh Chaddha to be shot. Her other project, Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht is said to be on hold for a while, as such a big film cannot be shot with the new shooting guidelines amidst the pandemic.