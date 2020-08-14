Cameron McInnes overcome with emotion discussing Paul McGregor’s exit as Dragons coach

Dragons skipper Cameron McInnes has fought back tears following an emotional embrace with outgoing coach Paul McGregor after a win in his farewell game.

McGregor was sent off with a stirring 14-12 win over premiership frontrunners Parramatta, with McInnes presenting the coach with the jersey he wore in the match.

Following the match, McInnes explained why he was overcome with so much emotion following McGregor’s final match as coach of the club.

“When I was at Souths, I probably didn’t play the footy I could have and should have for whatever reason, but Mary wanted me and he gave me that chance,” he said on Nine’s NRL coverage.

Cameron McInnes and Paul McGregor share an embrace after the Dragons’ 14-12 win over the Eels (Getty)

“He had faith in me and believed in me so ever since I’ve been at the club, I wanted to repay that faith to him and that’s why it got pretty emotional over there coming straight out to him because he means everything to me.”

McInnes said he was proud of his teammates for putting in one last solid performance for their beloved coach.

“Obviously it’s been an emotional week for us and I was really, really thankful that all the boys had that intensity for 80 minutes,” he said.

“We wanted to do it for coach because it’s been well-documented how much pressure he was under and he kept working hard for us, we wanted to do it for him one last time.”

The Dragons stunned the NRL premiership frontrunners in McGregor’s final match as head coach (Getty)

The win against the Eels leaves the 11th placed Dragons with an outside shot of making the finals, and McInnes said the performance had only given his side hope.

“Parra are a great side and the key tonight was that we played for 80 (minutes), that’s what we have to do each week,” he said.

“We’ve been playing good footy, but playing for 40 minutes and 60 minutes, tonight we put in a good 80-minute performance and that’s what can happen, so we’ve just got to keep going from here.”

McInnes and the Dragons will look to build on their stirring win in Round 15 as they travel to Brisbane to take on the 15th-placed Broncos next Friday.