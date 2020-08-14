British holidaymaker dies in Ibiza after horror viewpoint fall

A 30-year-old man, thought to be a British holidaymaker has died after plunging from an Ibiza viewing point in a horror incident.

The man was in the Cala d’Hort area of Sant Josep with friends and is believed to have fallen 150 meters from a popular viewpoint.

Our sister title The Mirror reported the man is British following local reports from Periodico de Ibiza.

Reports were received by The Civil Guard yesterday, August 13, at 10.30pm stating that someone had fallen 450ft off a cliff near Torre des Savinar.

Emergency services including agents of the Civil Guard, Sant Josep Local Police, Firefighters and Civil Protection rushed to the scene, however the man was pronounced dead.

Ultimahora.es reports: “The emergency teams confirmed the death of the young man after locating the body with the help of the Local Police drone.”

Members of the Vertical Rescue Group (GRV) of the Ibiza Firefighters descended the cliff to get to the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 3.30am.

The Civil Guard helicopter has taken over the recovery of the body.

A police investigation has been launched into his death.