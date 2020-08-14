Brett Finch isolated from Warriors bubble

The Warriors are under investigation for a possible biosecurity breach involving former Storm and Roosters halfback Brett Finch.

The New Zealand club went down to Penrith 18-12 in soggy conditions at Central Coast stadium, with Finch seen in the coaching box alongside coach Todd Payten during the match.

Finch has been in the Warriors bubble for a week in an advisory role but an appearance on a podcast the day before the match has raised eyebrows.

The former Blues halfback appeared on the You Know The Rules podcast, which uploaded photos of him to Instagram on Thursday night.

The photos show Finch drinking, smoking and kissing a friend on the cheek a day before sitting in the Warriors’ coaching box.

Finch and Payten in the coaching box. (FOX Sports)

All NRL players and staff are supposed to abide by strict biosecurity protocols and can only leave home for certain reasons, restricting them from mingling with the public.

As a result, Finch has been isolated from the Warriors while the NRL looks into the matter.

When asked what it was like having Finch in the coaching box during the game, Warriors coach Todd Payten said, “loud”.

“I spoke to him about it last week and he’s been really good. I think having him in has been really good for him as well.

“He likes to talk and that was probably the loudest box we’ve had for a while.”

Payten addressed Finch’s presence within camp in the lead up to the Panthers clash, telling reporters his former Canberra teammate missed the camaraderie within a team setting, and how that message was important since the Warriors have been away from home for almost four months.

Photos of Finch popped on Thursday night. (Instagram)

“I brought Finchy in for me, to keep me amused,” Payten joked. “But he has a good message because he had a really good career and then he had some challenges since.

“His main message to the group when we interviewed him on Monday night was around how much he misses this team environment that we’re in at the moment.

“He misses the structure, he misses the bus trips, he misses just hanging around the team. They were the things that really put him off-kilter once he retired.

“So our boys will look back on this time, say five, 10 years down the track, and think that was a really good time of our lives. That was the message I was trying to get through to the boys.

“I think he’s done that, but he also had some other stories that I wish he’d kept to himself at times.”

The NRL has slapped rule-breakers with fines for biosecurity breaches in recent weeks as the code battles to keep the season virus free.