Bodies of a man and a woman recovered off Black Falcon Terminal

The bodies of a young man and a young woman were recovered Friday afternoon from an SUV submerged in 40 feet of water off the Black Falcon Terminal in Boston’s Seaport District, State Police said.

The bodies were recovered by State Police divers and a diver from the Boston Fire Department, according to a statement from David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

Boston fire and police boats, along with State Police boats, were also at the scene on the Reserved Channel. Procopio said the victims have not been officially identified, but State Police investigators “have information suggestive of their identities.”

Read the full story on BostonGlobe.com.





