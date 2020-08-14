Blockchain Investments Fell 63% Due to Pandemic By Cointelegraph

Blockchain Investments Fell 63% Due to Pandemic
Professional services firm KPMG has published a report predicting that blockchain will be one of five emerging technology sectors to see increased investment from enterprises over the next 12 months.
Titled Enterprise Reboot, the report was compiled by KPMG International and HFS Research. It draws on a survey of 900 executives from organisations on the Forbes’ Global 2000 list of the largest public companies with more than $1 billion in annual revenue.
