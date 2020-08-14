Bill Belichick praises ‘hard-working’ Cam Newton

Cam Newton wasn’t guaranteed the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback job for the 2020 campaign, but he’s at least making sure he puts himself in a good position to win the gig.

Newton, who has been working his tail off in the weight room and on the football field this offseason, is highly motivated to return to the MVP-caliber quarterback he once was. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hasn’t let his hard work go unnoticed.

“Cam’s a hard-working kid. He really is,” Belichick said, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “He’s worked very hard, I’d say, as all of our players have. I’d say that certainly for all the quarterbacks, at that position, those guys have been locked in, focused and confident in what they’re able to do and the information they have to give to the team — play-calling, adjustments, audibles, protection adjustments, things like that. That’s all going pretty well.”

Newton is in a competition with second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham for the starting job.

If Newton beats out the 23-year-old Stidham, it won’t be that surprising — especially because Newton has made 124 career starts, led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance and was the league’s MVP.

The former Carolina signal caller has seemed to enjoy himself since arriving in Foxboro, and he’s more motivated than ever to make things work.

Newton currently has the best odds to win the Comeback of the Year Award at +375, according to BetOnline.ag. If he leads New England deep into the postseason, those odds may turn into a reality.