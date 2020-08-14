Best PS4 Pro Enhanced Games in 2020

PS4 Pro enhancements vary from game to game, with some focusing on visuals while others pump energy into their performance. Just because a game looks good, though, doesn’t mean it is good. The games below are top-quality games regardless of any enhancements, but their improvements only make them that much better.

Modern Warfare is a return to form for Infinity Ward and Activision. The campaign is engaging, while the multiplayer modes offer many hours of entertainment with your friends. If you haven't played a Call of Duty game before, now is the time to pick up this modern classic.

Horror fans owe it to themselves to play the Resident Evil 2 Remake, and it's not something anyone else should miss out on either — if you can stomach it. Quickly regarded as one of the greatest remakes of all time, Resident Evil 2 gives players a choice on PS4 Pro of choosing between checkerboarded 4K at 30FPS or a lower resolution at 60FPS. Zombies never looked so good.

From the creators of Fallout: New Vegas comes a classic style RPG with incredibly sharp writing and meaningful choices. There's also powerful weapons to use and breathtaking worlds to explore. When you are using a PS4 Pro, the worlds come alive like never before.

Rockstar makes some of the best games in the business, as evidenced by Red Dead Redemption 2. You'll be hard-pressed to find glaring criticisms with the game — other than the labor practices it was created under. This stunning creation of the American Wild West as the time of cowboys and outlaws was fading away runs at checkerboard 4K on PS4 Pro with HDR support.

Ubisoft's latest historical venture thrusts players back into the middle of ancient Greece during the Peloponnesian War. Sprawling city-states surrounded by imposing mountains and the Aegean sea can be viewed at a dynamic resolution on PS4 Pro, with the highest native resolution maxing at around 1620p. Just be sure to make good use of Odyssey's photo mode.

Say what you want about EA and Battlefront II's initial microtransactions, but it's actually not a bad game when you get past the controversy and focus on its actual content. Not only does it have several multiplayer game modes spanning the prequel trilogy all the way until the recent sequels, but it also has a dedicated single-player campaign. Star Wars Battlefront II runs at 1440p and 60FPS on PS4 Pro. Shadow of the Colossus launched on PS2 but was rebuilt from the ground up specifically for PlayStation 4. The best way to experience this classic title is undoubtedly on PS4 Pro, which can render it at 4K running at 30FPS or 1080p at 60FPS. If you missed out on it over a decade ago, now's the time to pick it up. Join your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man on his heroics through New York City in stunning 4K with HDR support on PS4 Pro. Insomniac absolutely knocked this one out of the park, and it may very well be one of the best superhero video games ever to release — it certainly gives the Batman Arkham series a run for its money.

In Naughty Dog's final PS4 game, the story of Ellie and Joel continues as tragedy strikes. Vengeance at any cost is on the table and this game takes the PS4 Pro to the utter max of what it can, rendering a beautiful 1440p post-apocalypse.

The cream of the enhanced crop

The best first-person game in a long time, Modern Warfare looks amazing enhanced on a PS4 Pro and is overall one of the best games on the PS4. If you don’t enjoy shooting games, you can’t go wrong with God of War, with its compelling storyline and impressive dad beard.

Speaking of a compelling storyline, if you haven’t tried The Last of Us enhanced for the PS4 Pro you are missing out on one of this generation’s best games, the way it was meant to be seen. You should then check out the sequel, The Last of Us Part 2.

PS4 Pro enhanced games will continue for a while but as we move towards the PS5, the emphasis will soon be on PS5 games. Look for more details on these games in the coming months.