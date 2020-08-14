Best Android Tablets for Kids in 2020

Best

Android Tablets for Kids

2020

Every kid wants a tablet. But deciding to invest in a tablet for your child is a big step, and there are several features to consider: price, parental controls, and perhaps most importantly, durability. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is a top pick not only for offering tons of great content for kids but also for its included protective bumper case and parental controls. You can manage what your kids do and not worry that they might be accessing questionable websites or web content.

Best Overall: Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is packed with some of the best hardware and software features you could ask for as a parent. Amazon took its top-of-the-line tablet and loaded it with parental controls, kid-specific content, and wrapped it up in a durable and functional case. While the screen size might be difficult for smaller toddlers to hold, the provided case does include a fold-out kickstand to prop up the tablet. At 1080p, the full-HD display provides great colors and clarity. This becomes especially important when your child is learning to read since the text will be much clearer. The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition also retains the awesome sounding dual-speakers setup with Dolby Atmos support. However, for those times when you’d like to limit the noise pollution in the room, there is still a 3.5mm headphone jack so your child can keep watching their favorite shows. The inclusion of 2GB RAM, along with the expandable 32GB internal storage, means that the tablet will be a bit more future proof than other options. Since this is a kids edition from Amazon, it gets a free year of Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited software. This provides parental controls for you and over 20,000 age-specific titles for your kids. Not only that, but the tablet also gets two years of “worry-free” guarantee — if the tablet breaks, Amazon will replace it. What else could you ask for? Reasons to buy Great warranty

Lots of content for kids of all ages

Excellent parental controls

Fantastic display

Great sounding dual speakers Reasons not to buy Can be a bit large for some children

On the expensive side

No Google services built-in

Best Overall Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition

Top-notch experience With up to 12 hours of battery life and over 20,000 titles of kid-approved content, your kid will have plenty to keep them busy.

Runner-Up: Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition has a lot to offer kids, with more than 10,000 hours of kid-friendly content. Parents can set limits and monitor what their kids are doing, while kids can browse the web safely and securely, watch movies, play games, and more. It’s not quite as far-reaching as Amazon’s kids’ mode, but it’s very nice to use and has all the parental controls you need to make sure nobody is touching things they shouldn’t be or buying hundreds of dollars worth of in-app purchases! With an 8-inch screen, you also get 32GB of internal storage and decent battery life of up to 13 hours. Plus, it comes with a protective bumper case. Reasons to buy Good kids mode

Excellent parental controls

Nice display Reasons not to buy More expensive choice

Limited internal storage

Runner-Up Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition

For kids young and old The Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition looks good, is well made, and offers a great experience for youngsters.

Best Budget: Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition

You get almost eveyrthing with the Fire 8 Kids Edition. The only thing the Fire 8 is missing is the Google Play Store. While that might be off-putting to some adult buyers, for children, it’s not an issue, especially when Amazon does such a great job at providing and curating content that your little ones will enjoy. Specifically, though, the Kids Edition has perks over the regular Fire 8 that make it worth the extra money. The included case is absurdly thick and just bounces when the tablet (inevitably) hits the deck. Amazon has a bulletproof two-year warranty where you can claim a replacement if the worst happens, and Amazon Freetime Unlimited for a year is a handy bonus. The 12-hour battery is appreciated along with the built-in 32GB of storage, expandable up to a whopping 1TB via an optional microSD card. It also now comes with a USB-C charger. Amazon’s parental controls are also particularly strong. The kids can have a completely walled experience, siloed off from the main tablet where you, the parent, would have to share content that isn’t already curated for young eyes. It’s a tablet you can genuinely hand to your child without having to worry about them breaking it, or what they’re doing with it. Reasons to buy Great warranty

Tons of child-friendly content

Excellent parental controls

Well priced

Kids case is almost indestructible Reasons not to buy No Google services built-in

Best Budget Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition

A kids tablet that’s almost impossible to beat With the Fire 8 Kids Edition, you’ll get just about everything except for the Google Play Store, but you might not even need it.

Best for Toddlers: PBS Kids Playtime Pad

PBS is a brand that both parents and kids love. It has fun and educational content like Daniel Tiger, Wild Kratts, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and so many more are wonderful for young children. With the PBS Kids Playtime Pad, all of that great content is at your child’s fingertips. Its 7-inch display is great for small fingers, and the durable silicone case is there to help protect the tablet should it fall. There are over 25 games pre-installed and over 100 hours of video available from PBS. There are also parental controls to allow you to control time limits, as well as disable specific apps and more. Your child may not get much playtime, though; the rated battery life is only 6.5 hours, so real time is likely less. That’s OK, though, since you don’t want them to have too much screen time, anyway! If you want to add more games, the tablet does have access to the Google Play Store. There’s also a parent password for transforming the tablet into a full-fledged Android device as well. Unfortunately, the version of Android the tablet runs is so old — Android 6.0 — whereas the current version is Android 10. This is a tablet that can grow with the child, but its limited hardware might make it outdated over time. However, for young kids, the PBS Kids Playtime should be great. Reasons to buy Durable case

Pre-installed kids apps

Google Play support

COPPA certified content Reasons not to buy An old version of Android

Limited internal storage

Average battery life

Best for Toddlers PBS Kids Playtime Pad

All-time favorites With lots of kid-friendly content, PBS is a great start for safe entertainment that both you and your child will love.

Best For Learning: Leapfrog Epic Academy Edition

Leapfrog is a well-known name in electronic and educational children’s toys, and the company also makes learning-focused tablets for the younger generation. The Epic Academy edition may not look like it, but it runs on Android underneath. That gives Leapfrog a lot of flexibility. There’s no Google Play Store, but it does support regular Android apps such as Netflix from alternative sources. However, the reason to buy this device is the Leapfrog first-party software. The UI is customizable, so your kids can create their own space, while the most excellent parental controls ensure you have the final say over what they use and when. There are hundreds of great apps to help your kids learn as they play, as well as full access to Leapfrog’s Academy subscription service if you wish to get your hands on even more. Reasons to buy Customizable UI

Excellent parental controls

Strong first-party apps and games Reasons not to buy No Google Play

Leapfrog software can be expensive

Slow battery charging

Best for Learning Leapfrog Epic Academy Edition

Educational software from a trusted brand Leapfrog put its years of expertise in kids tech into an excellent Android tablet that teaches your little ones while they play.

Best For the Family: Lenovo Tab M8 HD

This tablet is a powerful one that will be great not only for kids but also for the whole family. Every family member can set up and access their own account, including a special one just for kids using the dedicated area called Kids Account. Activating Kid’s Mode 3.0, fun and educational content curated just for young ones by the KIDOZ kids content discovery platform comes to the forefront. It also has a browser that shows only white-listed websites that are safe for use and feature age-appropriate content and a scheduling tool for parents. Parents can feel confident that their kids are accessing the web in a safe environment, but also be able to enjoy full access to websites and other content through their own personal accounts. The tablet is running Android 9 Pie, with no indications if it will be updated to the current version of Android 10. It offers an impressive 18-hour battery life along with 32GB of storage, rear 5MP, and 8MP cameras both with auto-focus as well as a front 2MP camera and access to the Google Play Store. Reasons to buy Multi-user capabilities

Protected kids section

Amazing battery life Reasons not to buy Micro-USB for charging

An old version of Android

Best For the Family Lenovo Tab M8 HD

Multi-user access from a trusted brand Lenovo is a trusted brand in computing, and the ability to have multiple users accounts means it can work for the whole family.