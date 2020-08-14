Best Android Tablets for Kids in 2020

Best
Android Tablets for Kids
Android Central
2020
Every kid wants a tablet. But deciding to invest in a tablet for your child is a big step, and there are several features to consider: price, parental controls, and perhaps most importantly, durability. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is a top pick not only for offering tons of great content for kids but also for its included protective bumper case and parental controls. You can manage what your kids do and not worry that they might be accessing questionable websites or web content.
Best Overall: Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition
The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is packed with some of the best hardware and software features you could ask for as a parent. Amazon took its top-of-the-line tablet and loaded it with parental controls, kid-specific content, and wrapped it up in a durable and functional case. While the screen size might be difficult for smaller toddlers to hold, the provided case does include a fold-out kickstand to prop up the tablet.
At 1080p, the full-HD display provides great colors and clarity. This becomes especially important when your child is learning to read since the text will be much clearer. The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition also retains the awesome sounding dual-speakers setup with Dolby Atmos support. However, for those times when you’d like to limit the noise pollution in the room, there is still a 3.5mm headphone jack so your child can keep watching their favorite shows.
The inclusion of 2GB RAM, along with the expandable 32GB internal storage, means that the tablet will be a bit more future proof than other options. Since this is a kids edition from Amazon, it gets a free year of Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited software. This provides parental controls for you and over 20,000 age-specific titles for your kids. Not only that, but the tablet also gets two years of “worry-free” guarantee — if the tablet breaks, Amazon will replace it. What else could you ask for?
Reasons to buy
- Great warranty
- Lots of content for kids of all ages
- Excellent parental controls
- Fantastic display
- Great sounding dual speakers
Reasons not to buy
- Can be a bit large for some children
- On the expensive side
- No Google services built-in
Best Overall
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition
Top-notch experience
With up to 12 hours of battery life and over 20,000 titles of kid-approved content, your kid will have plenty to keep them busy.
Runner-Up: Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition has a lot to offer kids, with more than 10,000 hours of kid-friendly content. Parents can set limits and monitor what their kids are doing, while kids can browse the web safely and securely, watch movies, play games, and more.
It’s not quite as far-reaching as Amazon’s kids’ mode, but it’s very nice to use and has all the parental controls you need to make sure nobody is touching things they shouldn’t be or buying hundreds of dollars worth of in-app purchases! With an 8-inch screen, you also get 32GB of internal storage and decent battery life of up to 13 hours. Plus, it comes with a protective bumper case.
Reasons to buy
- Good kids mode
- Excellent parental controls
- Nice display
Reasons not to buy
- More expensive choice
- Limited internal storage
Runner-Up
Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition
For kids young and old
The Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition looks good, is well made, and offers a great experience for youngsters.
Best Budget: Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition
You get almost eveyrthing with the Fire 8 Kids Edition. The only thing the Fire 8 is missing is the Google Play Store. While that might be off-putting to some adult buyers, for children, it’s not an issue, especially when Amazon does such a great job at providing and curating content that your little ones will enjoy.
Specifically, though, the Kids Edition has perks over the regular Fire 8 that make it worth the extra money. The included case is absurdly thick and just bounces when the tablet (inevitably) hits the deck. Amazon has a bulletproof two-year warranty where you can claim a replacement if the worst happens, and Amazon Freetime Unlimited for a year is a handy bonus. The 12-hour battery is appreciated along with the built-in 32GB of storage, expandable up to a whopping 1TB via an optional microSD card. It also now comes with a USB-C charger.
Amazon’s parental controls are also particularly strong. The kids can have a completely walled experience, siloed off from the main tablet where you, the parent, would have to share content that isn’t already curated for young eyes. It’s a tablet you can genuinely hand to your child without having to worry about them breaking it, or what they’re doing with it.
Reasons to buy
- Great warranty
- Tons of child-friendly content
- Excellent parental controls
- Well priced
- Kids case is almost indestructible
Reasons not to buy
- No Google services built-in
Best Budget
Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition
A kids tablet that’s almost impossible to beat
With the Fire 8 Kids Edition, you’ll get just about everything except for the Google Play Store, but you might not even need it.
Best for Toddlers: PBS Kids Playtime Pad
PBS is a brand that both parents and kids love. It has fun and educational content like Daniel Tiger, Wild Kratts, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and so many more are wonderful for young children. With the PBS Kids Playtime Pad, all of that great content is at your child’s fingertips.
Its 7-inch display is great for small fingers, and the durable silicone case is there to help protect the tablet should it fall. There are over 25 games pre-installed and over 100 hours of video available from PBS. There are also parental controls to allow you to control time limits, as well as disable specific apps and more. Your child may not get much playtime, though; the rated battery life is only 6.5 hours, so real time is likely less. That’s OK, though, since you don’t want them to have too much screen time, anyway!
If you want to add more games, the tablet does have access to the Google Play Store. There’s also a parent password for transforming the tablet into a full-fledged Android device as well. Unfortunately, the version of Android the tablet runs is so old — Android 6.0 — whereas the current version is Android 10. This is a tablet that can grow with the child, but its limited hardware might make it outdated over time. However, for young kids, the PBS Kids Playtime should be great.
Reasons to buy
- Durable case
- Pre-installed kids apps
- Google Play support
- COPPA certified content
Reasons not to buy
- An old version of Android
- Limited internal storage
- Average battery life
Best for Toddlers
PBS Kids Playtime Pad
All-time favorites
With lots of kid-friendly content, PBS is a great start for safe entertainment that both you and your child will love.
Best For Learning: Leapfrog Epic Academy Edition
Leapfrog is a well-known name in electronic and educational children’s toys, and the company also makes learning-focused tablets for the younger generation. The Epic Academy edition may not look like it, but it runs on Android underneath.
That gives Leapfrog a lot of flexibility. There’s no Google Play Store, but it does support regular Android apps such as Netflix from alternative sources. However, the reason to buy this device is the Leapfrog first-party software. The UI is customizable, so your kids can create their own space, while the most excellent parental controls ensure you have the final say over what they use and when.
There are hundreds of great apps to help your kids learn as they play, as well as full access to Leapfrog’s Academy subscription service if you wish to get your hands on even more.
Reasons to buy
- Customizable UI
- Excellent parental controls
- Strong first-party apps and games
Reasons not to buy
- No Google Play
- Leapfrog software can be expensive
- Slow battery charging
Best for Learning
Leapfrog Epic Academy Edition
Educational software from a trusted brand
Leapfrog put its years of expertise in kids tech into an excellent Android tablet that teaches your little ones while they play.
Best For the Family: Lenovo Tab M8 HD
This tablet is a powerful one that will be great not only for kids but also for the whole family. Every family member can set up and access their own account, including a special one just for kids using the dedicated area called Kids Account.
Activating Kid’s Mode 3.0, fun and educational content curated just for young ones by the KIDOZ kids content discovery platform comes to the forefront. It also has a browser that shows only white-listed websites that are safe for use and feature age-appropriate content and a scheduling tool for parents.
Parents can feel confident that their kids are accessing the web in a safe environment, but also be able to enjoy full access to websites and other content through their own personal accounts. The tablet is running Android 9 Pie, with no indications if it will be updated to the current version of Android 10. It offers an impressive 18-hour battery life along with 32GB of storage, rear 5MP, and 8MP cameras both with auto-focus as well as a front 2MP camera and access to the Google Play Store.
Reasons to buy
- Multi-user capabilities
- Protected kids section
- Amazing battery life
Reasons not to buy
- Micro-USB for charging
- An old version of Android
Best For the Family
Lenovo Tab M8 HD
Multi-user access from a trusted brand
Lenovo is a trusted brand in computing, and the ability to have multiple users accounts means it can work for the whole family.
Should you buy an Android tablet or an iPad?
The choice between an Android tablet or an iPad for kids can be a tough one. If your household is more in the Apple ecosystem with products like iPhones, Apple TV, MacBooks, and so on, an iPad might be the better decision. You can easily and seamlessly sync information across all devices. You can manage the iPad from your iPhone, for example, using a single Apple ID, send content, like photos or videos, from one device to another easily using features like AirDrop, and access apps through a familiar user interface.
However, iPads are generally more expensive than Android tablets, especially if you want to get a newer and larger-screened model. For older kids, however, an iPad might make more sense. It’s perfect for more robust tasks like researching via the web, composing documents with an add-on keyboard, or making videos or other creative content that might make use of Apple software or the improved iPad camera.
For older kids and those who can be trusted with a more delicate tablet, an iPad might be the better decision. If you’re investing in a tablet that others in the family will use for purposes beyond kid-friendly apps, too, you might want to opt for an iPad instead and buy a rugged case along with it.
Should you buy an Android tablet or a Chromebook?
Android tablets are designed to be held in the hand while Chromebooks look more like laptops with a hinge design and full attached keyboard. While you can use add-on Bluetooth keyboards with tablets, if your child is going to be using a keyboard most of the time, a Chromebook might be the better option.
Chromebooks are better for typing, have bigger screens in most instances, and make perfect homework companions for kids. Android tablets, on the other hand, are better for handheld use and activities like watching videos on-the-go, playing games or accessing apps, taking photos and videos, and other more entertainment-based activities.
For older kids who are looking for a device to help with homework, a Chromebook is better because it will also provide access to the full desktop versions of websites along with the full Chrome OS web browser. You can still add restrictions if necessary as well, and kids can still download apps from the Google Play store. But they can also use programs and software that might not be compatible with a tablet, and easily access content in the cloud.
With younger kids, however, it would make more sense to gift them an affordable Android tablet that is rugged, has tons of parental controls, and curates kid-friendly content. Plus, they can knock around, drop, bump, and scratch without worry about damaging it.
Both are lightweight, great for watching videos and accessing apps. But Android tablets are more appropriate for younger kids (say, those under 7) while pre-teens and teens will get much more use from a Chromebook if the purpose is as a homework aid and not just for fun and entertainment.
Bottom line: Which Android tablet should you get for your kid?
No one knows your child like you do. You are the best predictor of what your child is going to enjoy and get the most use out of. You’re also the one with the wallet.
But it’s tough to look too far beyond the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition. Amazon’s no-quibble warranty and the sheer amount of content available for the young ones make it hard to top. Plus, it comes loaded with tons of content curated specifically for kids as well as parental control features that caregivers will appreciate.
Though the price for the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition may be on the higher side, the hardware helps it be a bit more future-proof as your child grows. Let them show you how responsible they can be with the Fire Kids Edition tablet, then consider upgrading to a more expensive Android tablet, iPad, or even a Chromebook when it makes sense.
When it comes down to it, though, all of these are good options. So you’re sure to be getting a great tablet for your kids with any of them.
Credits — The team that worked on this guide
Richard Devine is a Reviews Editor at Mobile Nations with a long history in Android. You’ll usually find him deep in hardware, gaming, both, or drinking root beer for which he openly has a mild addiction.
Christine Persaud is a writer at Mobile Nations with extensive experience with mobile gadgets, wearables, smart home gear, and other similar devices. When she’s not tinkering around with new gadgets, she’s a self-professed TV addict, lover of wine, and avid cook and baker.
Chris Wedel s a fan of all things tech and gadgets. Living in rural Kansas with his wife and two young boys makes finding ways to get and stay online tricky. By utilizing his years of experience with the tech and mobile communications industries — success is assured. When not conquering connectivity challenges and testing new gadgets, Chris enjoys cruising a gravel road in his UTV with some good tunes.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.