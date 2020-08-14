Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch the Champions League match online from anywhere

It’s rare for Catalan giants Barcelona to come into a match as underdogs, but Lionel Messi and co are very much the less fancied team as they prepare to face the giants of German football. Read on to find out how to watch this crucial match between Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, no matter where in the world you are. Bayern have looked imperious since football’s restart, impressively brushing aside Frank Lampard’s Chelsea in their last-16, second-leg clash last week – despite it being Bayern’s first competitive game in over a month. As well as having Polish goal machine Robert Lewandowski in arguably the best form of his storied career, the likes of Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies, are also firing on all cylinders for Hans-Dieter Flick’s side.

Having let slip a lead in the Spanish Primera to lose out to Real Madrid, a first Champions League title in five years would make up for what has so far been a season to forget for Barcelona. But with growing reports of strained relations between players and club hierarchy adding to their disappointing performances on the pitch, it may even be a task too big for the talismanic Messi to rouse his teammates and send the Blaugrana through to the last four here. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this Champions League quarter-final clash between Barcelona vs Bayern Munich with our guide below. Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Where and when? This Champions League last-eight clash is a one-off match which is being played at the neutral venue of the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, in Lisbon, Portugal behind closed doors. Kick-off is set for 8pm (WEST) local time today, August 14. That also makes it an 8pm BST start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3pm ET, 12pm PT kick-off start for folks tuning in from the US. If you're looking to watch the match Down Under its a 5am AEST kick off on Thursday morning in Australia.

