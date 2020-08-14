Barcelona defeated by Bayern Munich, Lionel Messi future, Gerard Pique slams team, UEFA Champions League news

Veteran defender Gerard Pique has offered a grim assessment of his side after FC Barcelona were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in humiliating fashion.

The five-time Champions League winners were humbled 8-2 by Bayern Munich, with Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho both scoring braces in the merciless beating.

With superstar Lionel Messi already reportedly undecided over his future at the club, Barcelona’s latest Champions League hiding leaves the club in a precarious position.

Will Lionel Messi stay at Barcelona after his side’s latest humiliating exit in the UEFA Champions League? (AP)

The Spanish giants moved quickly following the humiliating loss, reportedly sacking coach Quique Setien after the result.

Pique, who has been present for the club’s last three Champions League triumphs, labelled the performance as a “disgrace”.

“We have hit rock bottom. This is not the first, nor the second, nor the third time. We are not on the right path,” said Pique.

“Coaches and players follow one another, but it has been several years since we have been able to be competitive on a European level.

Veteran defender Gerard Pique lashed his side’s performance in the 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich (AP)

“We all have to think internally and decide what is best for the club, for Barca. Tonight was unacceptable for Barcelona.”

33-year-old even conceded that he would leave the club, if it was for the good of Barcelona’s future.

“It was a horrible match. It leaves a bad feeling, a disgrace,” he added.

“It’s very hard to take but I hope it will be useful for something, for us to all think about it.

Barca was made to pay twice by Philippe Coutinho (10) who is ironically on loan to Bayern from the club (AP)

“The club needs changes. And I’m not talking at the level of the coach or the players, but structurally the club needs changes of all kinds.

“We must bring in new blood to change this dynamic, and if necessary, I would be the first to leave.”

The incredible result left football fans stunned at the demise of one of world football’s true powerhouses.