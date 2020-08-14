A’s Ramon Laureano has suspension reduced to four games

Houston’s hitting coach Alex Cintron, who is seen in the above video goading Laureano, was suspended 20 games for his role in the fight.

MLB is trying to prevent these types of situations from happening due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s not surprising that both Laureano and Cintron will miss some time. Oakland certainly will miss its centerfielder this weekend. In 19 games, Laureano was averaging .262 at the plate with 12 RBI, three home runs and an .859 OPS.

Robbie Grossman, Tony Kemp, Mark Canha and Chad Pinder all are options to replace Laureano in the outfield.

The Athletics begin a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Friday before taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.