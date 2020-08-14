Apple’s Prime equivalent “Apple One” will launch in October

According to Bloomberg, Apple plans to launch its all-in-one subscription bundle in October, after months of rumors that the company was working on one. This follows earlier reports, including another from Bloomberg, saying Apple plans to launch an Amazon Prime-like subscription bundle. But this report has many more details to consider than before.

First, it claims the service is internally called “Apple One”—putting an end to the joking “Apple Prime” shorthand many of us have been using. The name seems simple enough: multiple subscriptions in one, so it’s called One. However, that internal name may not be the final one that consumers see when the bundles finally launch.

The report gives a launch date: October. The article says Apple One will launch alongside Apple’s new 2020 lineup of iPhones, which has long been expected to be announced in either September or October. This means more details about the bundle may be announced at the same event that Apple uses to unveil the new iPhone and Apple Watch models annually, which usually takes place in early September. (Old timelines are far from certain amid the COVID-19 pandemic, of course.)

Apple One will be part of iOS 14. It’s currently not a visible part of the iOS 14 beta, but Apple has held features until launch before—usually those that are related to hardware changes in its iPhone lineup that are not announced until months after the first iOS beta reaches users and developers.

The story says Apple One will offer multiple tiers, which will be recommended differently to iPhone or iPad users based on the apps and services they already use. The lowest-price tier would include only Apple Music and Apple TV+, the next one up would add Apple Arcade, and another beyond that would add Apple News+. Additionally, an even higher tier would include more iCloud storage.

Apple is also working on a workout video subscription service, which would be included in the highest-end tier, according to Bloomberg’s sources. Also, the bundles “will be geared towards families,” the report claims, and will play nice with the Family Sharing features Apple already offers for individual subscriptions.

While Apple Music is arguably an enormous success, and Apple TV+ has appeared to generate some buzz despite a few prominent shows that have flopped, we’ve seen evidence that both Arcade and News+ have not led to the big numbers the company hoped for, despite quality content found in both. Apple may be hoping that upselling Apple Music subscribers will help Arcade and News+ gain more traction.