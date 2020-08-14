Apple Registers AppleOriginalProductions.com Domain Name

Apple recently registered the domain name AppleOriginalProductions.com, according to a WHOIS record discovered by . The new record indicates that Apple obtained the domain name on Thursday.



The record’s domain information lists Apple Inc. as the registrant organization. The registrar is CSC Corporate Domains, a firm that protects domain names for large corporations, and is used by Apple for its domain name registrations.

While the domain does not currently point to an active website, and may never do so, its registration does come at a time when Apple has been ramping up its efforts to pick up Apple TV+ first-look rights deals with various established producers.

This month alone, Apple has signed first-look TV and movie deals with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way production company, Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey’s Team Downey production company, and a multi-year production deal with filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

Apple has dozens of original TV shows and movies in the works for its ‌Apple TV‌+ streaming service. For a full list of upcoming and existing original content, check out our comprehensive guide.