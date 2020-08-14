Anees Bazmee says it’s difficult to resume shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with only 33 percent crew

When the lockdown was announced in March, several film projects were stalled midway. Till date, there’s uncertainity about them resuming shoot. One of the films which was in its final leg of shooting was Anees Bazmee’s much awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu.

The film was being shot in Lucknow when the lockdown was announced. Now that things are slowly getting back to normal, plans are on to start shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Speaking to a daily, director Anees Bazmee said that it was getting difficult for him to plan the shoot with only 33% of the crew. “The unit of our Lucknow schedule comprised 400 people. It will be a tough task to shoot with one-third of the strength.” He further added, “We have three to four cameras, with four people assigned for each. Then, there are light men, actors’ staff and crew members from other departments.”

When asked whether he’d shift the shoot to Mumbai, the director replied, “Since we have already filmed a few portions in Lucknow, it makes sense to shoot there to maintain continuity. We intend to resume work by the year-end, (with the schedule) running into early 2021. I hope the vaccine arrives soon; it’ll make matters easier.”

We hope so too.