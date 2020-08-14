Amy Schumer Gives Up Efforts to Get Pregnant Following ‘Tough’ IVF

Instagram

Amy Schumer has abandoned any dream she has of falling pregnant again because in vitro fertilisation was really tough on her.

The comedian and her chef husband Chris Fischer became first-time parents to son Gene last year (May19), but the journey to get there was far from pleasant, and now Amy doesn’t think she’ll be able to go through it again, especially after undergoing IVF in February (20) in a bid to conceive again.

“We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me,” the “Trainwreck” star tells “Sunday Today with Willie Geist“. “I don’t think I could ever do IVF again. I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again.”

She admits she and Chris have considered expanding their family with the help of a surrogate, but adds, “I think we’re going to hold off for right now.”

Amy also struggled throughout the pregnancy, battling extreme morning sickness after being diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum. She also struggled with post-partum depression after her son was born.