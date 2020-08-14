Alibaba: Alibaba, Xiaomi to enter Hong Kong’s stock market benchmark – Latest News

Alibaba and Xiaomi, along with delivery platform Meituan Dianping, will also join the ‘H-share’ Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which represents Chinese companies listed in the city.
Changes to both indexes are effective September 7.
