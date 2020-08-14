Alec Baldwin Demands Pennsylvania’s Governor to Charge Dillan the Bear’s Abusers

WENN

In a letter to Governor Tom Wolf, the former ’30 Rock’ star points out that the staff of Union County Sportsmen’s Club neglected and mistreated the bear despite numerous citations

Alec Baldwin is demanding Pennsylvania’s Governor takes action to punish those responsible for neglecting a bear at the state’s Union County Sportsmen’s Club.

PETA bosses have been able to relocate Dillan at a sanctuary in Colorado and now the animal rights group’s bosses want the employees and agents who mistreated the bear in awful conditions to be brought to justice.

And Baldwin is supporting their fight by sending a strongly-worded letter to Governor Tom Wolf urging him to charge those responsible for the creature’s former hell with neglect and cruelty to animals.

In the letter, Baldwin points out that club staff allowed Dillan to suffer from painful dental disease for at least three years, confined him to a cramped cage, and fed him a poor diet, despite numerous citations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“The club willfully subjected this bear to years of agony while infection grew in his mouth almost as quickly as he gained weight,” Baldwin writes. “It’s a miracle that he survived. There is no excuse for the club’s cruel mistreatment of Dillan, and it must be held accountable.”

“Dillan was rescued more than six months ago from the Union County Sportsmen’s Club, and despite overwhelming evidence, his abusers still haven’t been charged with cruelty to animals and neglect over Dillan’s mistreatment. An example must be set to help other animals stuck in similarly shoddy situations.”

“I respectfully ask that you use your power to ensure that Dillan’s longtime abusers are brought to justice. His story has garnered national attention. Please show the public that Pennsylvania will not stand for this cruelty.”