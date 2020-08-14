Akshay Kumar pledges to contribute for the Assam and Bihar flood relief

Akshay Kumar always comes through for those in need of help. The actor is at the forefront when it comes to spreading awareness about issues in the country. And is also ready to contribute money when needed. The actor might be shooting in Scotland at the moment, but that won’t stop him from helping people back home.

After pledging Rs. 25 crore for the PM CARES fund in March, the actor has now come forward to help those affected by Assam and Bihar floods. Akshay has decided to contribute Rs 1 crore each to Bihar and Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, thus helping them get over these tough times. A source close to the actor said, “On Thursday, Akshay Kumar spoke to the CMs of Bihar and Assam and pledged a sum of rupees one crore each at a time when these areas are affected by the natural calamity. Both the Chief Ministers have expressed gratitude and appreciated his gesture that amid so much negativity all around, he could think of the betterment of these states.”

Trust Akshay Kumar to come through every time the country needs help.