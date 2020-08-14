Akon Speaks On His Decision To Collaborate With Tekashi 69, Says 80% Of People In Prison Cooperate With The Feds

Akon is one of the few artists to work with Tekashi 69 since his release from prison, and while it does seem ironic that 69 hopped on Akon’s ‘Locked Up’, the mogul says he has many reasons for decided to collaborate with him.

While speaking with Ak and Barak for SiriusXm, Akon opens up about working with Tekashi despite some of the public criticisms about his decision to cooperate with the federal government. Well, Akon says its only fair Tekashi’s side of the story is heard, and most people in prison are snitches anyway!

“When you’re black and hispanic, we only field each other when something is f**ked up and then people get behind that and add more gasoline to it,” he says. “But not everybody sits around and listens to both sides of the story and understands the mind of the person being attacked. And when it comes to Tekashi, there was his story, their story and the truth, but nobody ever heard Tekashi’s side.”

Akon and Tekashi have apparently been kicking it outside of 69 dropping his verse on ‘Locked Up’. The two were seen strolling together, alongside Tekashi’s security of course, during his recent trip to Los Angeles. Akon also notes that while people are judging 69 for his choice, most people in the prison system have cooperated with the federal government in some capacity.

“If you’ve ever been locked up and you understand what its like to be behind bars, if you understand the environment of a prison system or a jail system, you would know that more than 80% of the people locked up in jail are snitches,” he says. “And if they ain’t, they’re definitely already cooperating with the police or the feds as we speak.”

“As for how they did it, or why they did it, its really irrelevant once you’re in the situation. The point is how do you actually come out of it.”

How do y’all feel about Akon and 69 working together, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!

