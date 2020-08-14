AFL announces fixtures for ‘compressed’ Rounds 14 to 17

The AFL has announced fixtures for Rounds 14 to 17 as the competition compresses four weeks of games into just 18 days.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions matches will be played across Western Australia, South Australia, the Northern Territory and Queensland, including three matches in Cairns.
The fixtures include a “heart of the nation” game in which Melbourne take on St Kilda at TIO Traeger Park in Alice Springs.
It’s the seventh time in seven years that Melbourne has played a game in the Territory and will mark the Saints’ first appearance in the NT in 30 years.
The West Coast Eagles and Fremantle will complete the rest of their fixtures interstate after a six-week run of games held in Perth.
Teams that didn’t have a bye scheduled in the last block of games will receive one in the upcoming block, with the exception of Essendon and Melbourne after their Round 3 match was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
No club will have more than three four-day breaks in the upcoming block of fixtures.
AFL General Manager of Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld said the latest batch of fixtures was the most challenging yet to organise.
“In many ways this block of games has been the most challenging to complete, given the intricacies of a compression phase combined with the reduced flexibility attached to the back end of the fixture. Every aspect of the fixture has a flow on impact at this point which makes achieving the right balance of factors and constraints especially difficult,” Auld said.
“These are unprecedented times and the fixture this year has reflected the unique challenges presented across season.”
The compressed scheduling will end prior to Round 18, which will continue as normally.
“Scheduling a second compression phase allows us to again play more matches in a shorter period of time as the majority of clubs continue to live in a hub environment,” Auld said.
“The support of players, clubs and broadcasters to take this approach, paired with the limitations on attendance at matches, supports the playing of games in non-traditional time-slots that allow us to showcase our game to fans across the entire week.”
AFL 2020 FIXTURES: ROUNDS 14 to 17
Round Fourteen
Thursday, Aug 27
STADIUM
EST
LOCAL
Hawthorn vs. Essendon
Adelaide Oval
4:40pm
4:10pm
Richmond vs. West Coast Eagles
Metricon Stadium
7:10pm
7:10pm
Friday, Aug 28
STADIUM
EST
LOCAL
Western Bulldogs vs. Geelong Cats
Metricon Stadium
7:50pm
7:50pm
Saturday, Aug 29
STADIUM
EST
LOCAL
Port Adelaide vs. Sydney Swans
Adelaide Oval
1:45pm
1:15pm
Fremantle vs. GWS GIANTS
Optus Stadium
4:35pm
2:35pm
Melbourne vs. St Kilda
TIO Traeger Park
7:40pm
7:10pm
Sunday, Aug 30
STADIUM
EST
LOCAL
Carlton vs. Collingwood
The Gabba
3:35pm
3:35pm
Gold Coast SUNS vs. North Melbourne
Metricon Stadium
6:10pm
6:10pm
Byes: Adelaide Crows, Brisbane Lions
Round Fifteen
Tuesday, Sep 1
STADIUM
EST
LOCAL
Hawthorn vs. Adelaide Crows
Adelaide Oval
5:40pm
5:10pm
West Coast Eagles vs. Essendon
The Gabba
8:10pm
8:10pm
Wednesday, Sep 2
STADIUM (NETWORK)
EST
LOCAL
Richmond vs. Fremantle
Metricon Stadium
7:10pm
7:10pm
Thursday, Sep 3
STADIUM
EST
LOCAL
Sydney Swans vs. Melbourne
Cazaly’s Stadium
4:40pm
4:40pm
GWS GIANTS vs. Carlton
Metricon Stadium
7:10pm
7:10pm
Friday, Sep 4
STADIUM
EST
LOCAL
Brisbane Lions vs. Collingwood
The Gabba
7:50pm
7:50pm
Byes: Geelong Cats, Gold Coast SUNS, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs
Round Sixteen
Saturday, Sep 5
STADIUM
EST
LOCAL
North Melbourne vs. Port Adelaide
Metricon Stadium
7:40pm
7:40pm
Sunday, Sep 6
STADIUM
EST
LOCAL
St Kilda vs. Hawthorn
Metricon Stadium
1:05pm
1:05pm
Geelong Cats vs. Essendon
The Gabba
3:35pm
3:35pm
Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast Eagles
Metricon Stadium
6:10pm
6:10pm
Monday, Sep 7
STADIUM
EST
LOCAL
Melbourne vs. Fremantle
Cazaly’s Stadium
7:10pm
7:10pm
Tuesday, Sep 8
STADIUM
EST
LOCAL
Adelaide Crows vs. GWS GIANTS
Adelaide Oval
5:40pm
5:10pm
Carlton vs. Sydney Swans
Metricon Stadium
8:10pm
8:10pm
Wednesday, Sep 9
STADIUM
EST
LOCAL
Brisbane Lions vs. Gold Coast SUNS
The Gabba
7:10pm
7:10pm
Byes: Collingwood, Richmond
Round Seventeen
Thursday, Sep 10
STADIUM
EST
LOCAL
St Kilda vs. West Coast Eagles
The Gabba
7:10pm
7:10pm
Friday, Sep 11
STADIUM
EST
LOCAL
Geelong Cats vs. Richmond
Metricon Stadium
7:50pm
7:50pm
Saturday, Sep 12
STADIUM
EST
LOCAL
North Melbourne vs. Fremantle
Metricon Stadium
1:45pm
1:45pm
Port Adelaide vs. Essendon
Adelaide Oval
4:35pm
4:05pm
GWS GIANTS vs. Melbourne
The Gabba
7:40pm
7:40pm
Sunday, Sep 13
STADIUM
EST
LOCAL
Carlton vs. Adelaide Crows
Metricon Stadium
1:05pm
1:05pm
Hawthorn vs. Western Bulldogs
Adelaide Oval
3:35pm
3:05pm
Sydney Swans vs. Brisbane Lions
Cazaly’s Stadium
6:10pm
6:10pm
Monday, Sep 14
STADIUM
EST
LOCAL
Collingwood vs. Gold Coast SUNS
The Gabba
7:10pm
7:10pm