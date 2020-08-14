AFL announces fixtures for ‘compressed’ Rounds 14 to 17

Lisa Witt
The AFL has announced fixtures for Rounds 14 to 17 as the competition compresses four weeks of games into just 18 days.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions matches will be played across Western Australia, South Australia, the Northern Territory and Queensland, including three matches in Cairns.

The fixtures include a “heart of the nation” game in which Melbourne take on St Kilda at TIO Traeger Park in Alice Springs.

It’s the seventh time in seven years that Melbourne has played a game in the Territory and will mark the Saints’ first appearance in the NT in 30 years.

The West Coast Eagles and Fremantle will complete the rest of their fixtures interstate after a six-week run of games held in Perth.

Teams that didn’t have a bye scheduled in the last block of games will receive one in the upcoming block, with the exception of Essendon and Melbourne after their Round 3 match was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

No club will have more than three four-day breaks in the upcoming block of fixtures.

AFL General Manager of Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld said the latest batch of fixtures was the most challenging yet to organise.

“In many ways this block of games has been the most challenging to complete, given the intricacies of a compression phase combined with the reduced flexibility attached to the back end of the fixture. Every aspect of the fixture has a flow on impact at this point which makes achieving the right balance of factors and constraints especially difficult,” Auld said.

“These are unprecedented times and the fixture this year has reflected the unique challenges presented across season.”

The compressed scheduling will end prior to Round 18, which will continue as normally.

“Scheduling a second compression phase allows us to again play more matches in a shorter period of time as the majority of clubs continue to live in a hub environment,” Auld said.

“The support of players, clubs and broadcasters to take this approach, paired with the limitations on attendance at matches, supports the playing of games in non-traditional time-slots that allow us to showcase our game to fans across the entire week.”

AFL 2020 FIXTURES: ROUNDS 14 to 17

Round Fourteen

Thursday, Aug 27

STADIUM

EST

LOCAL

Hawthorn vs. Essendon

Adelaide Oval

4:40pm

4:10pm

Richmond vs. West Coast Eagles

Metricon Stadium

7:10pm

7:10pm

Friday, Aug 28

STADIUM

EST

LOCAL

Western Bulldogs vs. Geelong Cats

Metricon Stadium

7:50pm

7:50pm

Saturday, Aug 29

STADIUM

EST

LOCAL

Port Adelaide vs. Sydney Swans

Adelaide Oval

1:45pm

1:15pm

Fremantle vs. GWS GIANTS

Optus Stadium

4:35pm

2:35pm

Melbourne vs. St Kilda

TIO Traeger Park

7:40pm

7:10pm

Sunday, Aug 30

STADIUM

EST

LOCAL

Carlton vs. Collingwood

The Gabba

3:35pm

3:35pm

Gold Coast SUNS vs. North Melbourne

Metricon Stadium

6:10pm

6:10pm

Byes: Adelaide Crows, Brisbane Lions

Round Fifteen

Tuesday, Sep 1

STADIUM

EST

LOCAL

Hawthorn vs. Adelaide Crows

Adelaide Oval

5:40pm

5:10pm

West Coast Eagles vs. Essendon

The Gabba

8:10pm

8:10pm

Wednesday, Sep 2

STADIUM (NETWORK)

EST

LOCAL

Richmond vs. Fremantle

Metricon Stadium

7:10pm

7:10pm

Thursday, Sep 3

STADIUM

EST

LOCAL

Sydney Swans vs. Melbourne

Cazaly’s Stadium

4:40pm

4:40pm

GWS GIANTS vs. Carlton

Metricon Stadium

7:10pm

7:10pm

Friday, Sep 4

STADIUM

EST

LOCAL

Brisbane Lions vs. Collingwood

The Gabba

7:50pm

7:50pm

Byes: Geelong Cats, Gold Coast SUNS, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, St Kilda,  Western Bulldogs

Round Sixteen

Saturday, Sep 5

STADIUM

EST

LOCAL

North Melbourne vs. Port Adelaide

Metricon Stadium

7:40pm

7:40pm

Sunday, Sep 6

STADIUM

EST

LOCAL

St Kilda vs. Hawthorn

Metricon Stadium

1:05pm

1:05pm

Geelong Cats vs. Essendon

The Gabba

3:35pm

3:35pm

Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast Eagles

Metricon Stadium

6:10pm

6:10pm

Monday, Sep 7

STADIUM

EST

LOCAL

Melbourne vs. Fremantle

Cazaly’s Stadium

7:10pm

7:10pm

Tuesday, Sep 8

STADIUM

EST

LOCAL

Adelaide Crows vs. GWS GIANTS

Adelaide Oval

5:40pm

5:10pm

Carlton vs. Sydney Swans

Metricon Stadium

8:10pm

8:10pm

Wednesday, Sep 9

STADIUM

EST

LOCAL

Brisbane Lions vs. Gold Coast SUNS

The Gabba

7:10pm

7:10pm

Byes: Collingwood, Richmond

Round Seventeen

Thursday, Sep 10

STADIUM

EST

LOCAL

St Kilda vs. West Coast Eagles

The Gabba

7:10pm

7:10pm

Friday, Sep 11

STADIUM

EST

LOCAL

Geelong Cats vs. Richmond

Metricon Stadium

7:50pm

7:50pm

Saturday, Sep 12

STADIUM

EST

LOCAL

North Melbourne vs. Fremantle

Metricon Stadium

1:45pm

1:45pm

Port Adelaide vs. Essendon

Adelaide Oval

4:35pm

4:05pm

GWS GIANTS vs. Melbourne

The Gabba

7:40pm

7:40pm

Sunday, Sep 13

STADIUM

EST

LOCAL

Carlton vs. Adelaide Crows

Metricon Stadium

1:05pm

1:05pm

Hawthorn vs. Western Bulldogs

Adelaide Oval

3:35pm

3:05pm

Sydney Swans vs. Brisbane Lions

Cazaly’s Stadium

6:10pm

6:10pm

Monday, Sep 14

STADIUM

EST

LOCAL

Collingwood vs. Gold Coast SUNS

The Gabba

7:10pm

7:10pm

