A cuddly pet robot with ‘emotions’ and other tech news

Paul Carter looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

South Wales Police’s use of facial recognition technology has been

ruled unlawful by the UK’s Court of Appeal. South Wales Police say they will not appeal against the findings

After making laptops for 35 years Toshiba sells its final shares in Dynabook, marking an end to its involvement in the personal computer business

A cuddly pet robot called Moflin which is powered by artificial intelligence and able to change its behaviour depending on human interactions is developed

