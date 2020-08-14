A cuddly pet robot with ‘emotions’ and other tech news

Click’ Paul Carter looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- South Wales Police’s use of facial recognition technology has been
ruled unlawful by the UK’s Court of Appeal. South Wales Police say they will not appeal against the findings
- After making laptops for 35 years Toshiba sells its final shares in Dynabook, marking an end to its involvement in the personal computer business
- A cuddly pet robot called Moflin which is powered by artificial intelligence and able to change its behaviour depending on human interactions is developed
