A cuddly pet robot with ‘emotions’ and other tech news

By
Isaac Novak
Click’ Paul Carter looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • South Wales Police’s use of facial recognition technology has been

    ruled unlawful by the UK’s Court of Appeal. South Wales Police say they will not appeal against the findings

  • After making laptops for 35 years Toshiba sells its final shares in Dynabook, marking an end to its involvement in the personal computer business
  • A cuddly pet robot called Moflin which is powered by artificial intelligence and able to change its behaviour depending on human interactions is developed

