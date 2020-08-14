6ix9ine’s Allegedly Robbed at Gunpoint in L.A., DaniLeigh Demands He Leaves the City

Instagram

The ‘PUNANI’ spitter has reportedly been ambushed by a group of gunmen in the parking lot of a high-rise apartment where he’s staying while in Los Angeles.

–

6ix9ine may have been really caught lacking this time. The New York City native was reportedly robbed at gunpoint during his trip to Los Angeles. The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was ambushed by a group of gunmen on Thursday night, August 13, according to multiple social media reports (via MTO News).

The reports say the 24-year-old star and his security team were surrounded by the L.A. thugs in the parking lot of a high-rise apartment where he has been staying while in the city. The thieves reportedly ran away with 6ix9ine’s jewelry and cash, which are estimated to worth approximately at $250,000.

One well connected Los Angeles gang member allegedly bragged about the robbery on his social media account. He posted, “Got em,” before quickly deleting the message after some commenters reminded him that he was “self-snitching.”

It’s unclear if 6ix9ine has reported the alleged robbery to police, while he has not addressed the said incident on social media.

Earlier on Thursday, 6ix9ine took to his Instagram page to share a video of him stopping by Nipsey Hussle‘s mural to pay his respects to the late star. However, people, including fellow rappers The Game and Reason, have criticized him, saying that the Marathon Clothing founder doesn’t need a snitch like 6ix9ine to show his love. Others called him out for his less-than-adequate tribute to the late rapper as an eyewitness noticed that he spent less than 2 minutes before he left the spot.

DaniLeigh demands that 6ix9ine leaves L.A.

The Los Angeles-based singer is fuming over 6ix9ine’s tribute to Nipsey Hussle.

More recently, DaniLeigh has joined the list of celebrities who don’t accept 6ix9ine’s presence in the City of Angels. The Los Angeles-based singer tweeted on Thursday, “6ix9ine needa leave my city, he’s a big clown.” Explaining what sparked her anger toward the “TROLLZ” hitmaker, she added in another post, “Idc, that nipsey video was mad disrespectful to me !!! Ion fck w that.”