6ix9ine Slammed by The Game and Others After Paying Respects in Front of Nipsey Hussle’s Mural

People call out the ‘TROLLZ’ spitter for paying tribute to the late rapper after dissing him before, while some others think the ‘Higher’ emcee doesn’t need a ‘snitch’ like 6ix9ine to show his love.

Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s attempt to show some respects to Nipsey Hussle isn’t taken well by fans of the late star. On Thursday, August 13, during his trip to Los Angeles, the New York City native stopped by a mural of the Marathon Clothing founder.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the 24-year-old star was seen waving to people on the street before kneeling in front of the mural. He made a cross with his hand as if he’s praying, but he quickly stood up after only a few seconds.

“REST IN PEACE NISPEY ! I KNOW YOU LOOKING DOWN ON ME IM OUT HERE IN THE HOOD PAYING MY RESPECT,” he wrote in the caption. He also explained that he didn’t visit Nipsey’s Marathon Clothing store where he was shot, but the mural is located in the same block. He added, “P.S THE STORE WAS CLOSED BUT THEY PAINTED THIS ON THE SAME BLOCK.”

But people were not impressed by 6ix9ine’s tribute at all, considering he recently dissed the late rapper in an interview. The Game commented on the video, “Disrespectful,” along with a rat emoji. He added, “Keep playing.”

Some others think that Nipsey would not have appreciated the love from a snitch like 6ix9ine, because the “Feelin’ Myself” rapper didn’t condone snitching. “Total disrespect he died because he told a snitch to get from rond him,” rapper HustleMantheRapper note, alluding to reports that Nipsey accused his alleged killer, Eric Holder, of being a snitch before the fatal March 31, 2019 shooting. “Nipsey was killed by a snitch we the marathon we don’t want yo love,” wrote another IG user.

Another called 6ix9ine out for his less than adequate tribute, accusing the star of posting the video just for clout. “Lmao this n***a is cap. @theshaderoom if he tell u he was here over 120 seconds he lied. I really see how cap niggas be tho . @6ix9ine CAPMASTER . Lol,” an eyewitness claimed. Rapper Reason added, “Aye bro it’s a video already out, you was there for 60 seconds for this and got escorted by police back to the car. Troll all you want but leave our legend out of it bro.”

Some fans, however, have come to 6ix9ine’s defense, with one responding to the haters, “What disrespect is he showing? Just because he snitched on someone else doesn’t mean he can’t pay his respects to an LA Legend. Idk. I don’t see the disrespect. Stop being petty.” Another added, “Bro this dude out here paying his respect and people gotta find a way to hate on it smh.”

6ix9ine previously came under fire when talking about the measure he takes to assure his safety following his release from house arrest. “N***a why your favorite rapper dead with bullet holes in his face. Why your favorite rappers getting shot in the face and all that,” he said on Instagram Live earlier this month. He added, “I’m gonna keep my security with me y’all ain’t gonna RIP me n***a. Y’all not gonna put me on a T-shirt.”

He didn’t name names at the time, but many assumed that he was referring to the likes of Nipsey, Pop Smoke and XXXTentacion.