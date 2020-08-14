$600M Crypto Ad Ban Class Action Filed in Australian Courts By Cointelegraph

$600M Crypto Ad Ban Class Action Filed in Australian Courts
Law firm JPB Liberty filed a class-action lawsuit in the Federal Court of New South Wales earlier today, targeting Facebook (NASDAQ:) and Google (NASDAQ:) for anti-competitive behavior for banning cryptocurrency advertising in 2018.
JPB argues the ban, which was loosened in 2019, killed the initial coin offering (ICO) market and caused severe financial damage to the wider cryptocurrency industry.
