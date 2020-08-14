550 people who visited a Toronto strip club have been warned they may have COVID-19

Public health authorities in Toronto, Canada, warned on Friday that around 550 people may have been exposed to coronavirus after visiting a strip club in August.

It comes after an employee of the Brass Rail Tavern, on 701 Yonge St, tested positive to COVID-19.

The person has not been further identified, but Toronto Public Health contacted and urged all those in “close contact” with the person in question to self-isolate for 14 days and take a COVID-19 test.

Authorities also advised all those who attended the venue during the below period “to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for the 14 days after their last visit”.

It appears to be the first the Canadian city has issued such a warning since it allowed nightclubs and restaurants to reopen – with social distancing restrictions – on July 31.

As of August 12, over 15,500 COVID-19 cases and more than 1,100 related deaths have been reported in Toronto.

People must still wear a face-covering in indoor public spaces, as well as stand two meters apart from each other – or wear a mask, if that is not possible.

Canada’s COVID-19 cases have steadily decreased during the past month, but Ontario – Toronto’s province – remains the worst-hit in the country after Quebec.

The country’s border with the US will remain close at least for another month to non-essential travel, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Friday.