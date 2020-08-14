5 feel-good stories from Boston.com readers during the coronavirus pandemic

Hoping for something to lift your spirits? Read on.

We recently asked Boston.com readers to share their most uplifting moments during the coronavirus pandemic.

From an indoor “beachside” proposal to rekindling relationships with old high school friends, readers told their stories in detail, offering glimpses of beauty, hope, and kindness during a of uncertainty.

Below, read their accounts and perhaps by the end, you’ll be reminiscing over a few stories of your own, too. Want to share your own uplifting moment? Send it to us here or at [email protected]

A romantic ‘beachside’ proposal

“My boyfriend had planned to propose right when COVID hit. He bought us meet-and-greets with my favorite musician (ZZ Ward), where he was going to get down on one knee in front of her! But concerts shut down. Then we had plans to go to the Bahamas, but the company we booked through went out of business and canceled our trip leaving us to go to our bank to fight for the refund. As a plan ‘C’ he decided to take me to Maine where we had our first date. The beaches closed one day before that plan. Thank goodness he didn’t see it as a sign to give up! Instead, he decided to bring the beach to me. He sent me to my best friend’s house for an outdoor crafting day and when I returned, he had turned our living room into a beautiful beach scene. He even jacked the heat up to 80 degrees so we could lounge in our bathing suits. It was the most romantic thing ever and even more romantic than if he had done it in the Bahamas. It was a beautiful surprise, and of course … I said yes :)” —Sonja Burke

Lemonade stand for a little brother

“My moment of joy is my 7-year-old son, Cole. He ran a contactless lemonade stand to fundraise for his 4-year-old brother Eli. Eli was born with a rare genetic condition called Pitt-Hopkins. He’s had amazing success with an intensive PT program from the Napa Center in Waltham, but it is not covered by our insurance. Last weekend Cole was able to raise $358 towards Eli’s next session (plus he has pledged to add his piggy bank coins). Our neighbors in Holliston were so generous and kind, and continue to donate to Eli’s online fundraising account. Cole felt so proud to be able to help his brother and is hoping to run another lemonade stand this Saturday.” —Kristin Dennison

Watching outdoor naturalization ceremonies

“My most uplifting moments in recent weeks have been witnessing the daily swearing in ceremonies held outdoors at the Federal Courthouse at Fan Pier. Due to COVID-19 (I assume), the ceremonies are outdoors, open to public view. It has been inspiring to see the many different people from so many varied places who have put their trust in us and become American citizens. Each day that I have had the privilege to see them I say a silent prayer that they have made the right decision, that our country once reclaimed will fulfill its promise to all of them who have sacrificed to become Americans.” —Marie Berarducci

Holding a new nephew

“My most uplifting moment so far during the pandemic has been vacation in Wellfleet, Cape Cod with family and holding my nephew, Charlie. This was literally an upLIFTing moment as he experienced the Cape’s ocean, fresh air, water, and breeze only 13 weeks into his life. Born on May 3, 2020, Charlie is our family’s first grandchild and his innocence brings our family joy, and a smile to some of the strangest pandemic times in my lifetime and the lifetime of my parents (aged 75 and 69). The idea that one day he will go to school (without a mask, likely), go to camp, and enjoy summers not distanced from his friends or family brings uplifting thoughts to all our minds!” —Tamara Wyzanski

Tamara Wyzanski holding her nephew Charlie. —Courtesy of Tamara Wyzanski

Reconnecting with family and old friends

“One bright spot is reconnecting with high school and college friends through Zoom/BlueJeans meetings. I am part of a biweekly virtual gathering with college friends and a weekly get together with high school friends. It’s been a true joy to reconnect with old friends and get to learn more about what’s happening with them on a regular basis. Prior to COVID, everyone was so busy with disparate schedules. But now, we have the ability to meet at a regularly-scheduled and tell each other what’s going on in our lives. Looking back, I’m a little sad that it took a pandemic to reconnect with people I hold dear, but — as strange as it sounds — I’m grateful that I have the opportunity to be closer to them, even if it’s through a computer screen.

Additionally, my family and I scheduled a monthly book club. My mom, sisters, nieces, and sisters-in-law meet once a month. In addition to creating another reason to read (which is always welcome), these meet ups give us the chance to catch up on each other’s lives in a meaningful way that’s more rewarding than text, email, or phone calls. Again, while it took a pandemic to organize these virtual gatherings, they are precious and true bright spots in the middle of all this chaos and uncertainty.” — Kate Forrestall

Responses lightly edited for clarity and grammar.

Did these stories spark an uplifting memory of your own? Let us know what’s brought you joy in the survey or comments below.

