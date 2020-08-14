25 college football games to watch in 2020

From day to day, the landscape of the 2020 fall college football season seems unknown. “Fluidity” is a word to become familiar with. At the moment, what we do know is that Power Five conferences from the Big Ten and Pac-12 will not play football this fall, while the ACC, SEC and Big 12 are going forward with trying to do so – for the time being.

Group of Five leagues such as the American Athletic Conference and Sun Belt also still harbor hopes of playing in the fall. We’ll see.

All that said, we know there are plenty of intriguing games already on the college football docket – again, at the moment. Here are some to keep in mind – should they be played.

(All statistics from the 2019 season, unless noted, and dates subject to change)