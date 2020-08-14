25 college football games to watch in 2020

From day to day, the landscape of the 2020 fall college football season seems unknown. “Fluidity” is a word to become familiar with. At the moment, what we do know is that Power Five conferences from the Big Ten and Pac-12 will not play football this fall, while the ACC, SEC and Big 12 are going forward with trying to do so – for the time being.
Group of Five leagues such as the American Athletic Conference and Sun Belt also still harbor hopes of playing in the fall. We’ll see.
All that said, we know there are plenty of intriguing games already on the college football docket – again, at the moment. Here are some to keep in mind – should they be played.
(All statistics from the 2019 season, unless noted, and dates subject to change)
Virginia at Virginia Tech, Sept. 19
This rivalry game has been November staple for years, but as we enter the uncertainty of the 2020 fall football season, it’s slated to be played in mid-September. It also remains to be seen how many, if any, people will be on hand to watch to this beloved tradition. Virginia snapped its 15-game losing streak to the Hokies with last season’s 39-30 victory.
Florida State at Miami (FL), Sept. 26
Though both of these teams are not national championship contenders, rivalry games are still special for those involved. The Hurricanes have won the last three meetings, but will be playing without star defensive end Gregory Rousseau, who has opted out for the 2020 season. Amid the uncertainty of this fall football campaign, it’s good to know there are some things – like Florida State-Miami – that fans can appreciate.
Memphis at SMU, Oct. 1
The American Athletic Conference hopes to play football this fall. That’s the potential good news for two of the league’s top quarterbacks. SMU’s Shane Buechele threw for almost 4,000 yards with 34 touchdowns in 2019 after transferring from Texas. Memphis’ Brady White, meanwhile, topped that 4,000-yard mark while throwing for 33 scores last season for the AAC champions.
Louisiana at Appalachian State, Oct. 7
The Sun Belt is another conference hoping to play in the fall. These are two of the best in the league, and would match up for an early season rematch of the 2019 conference title game. Appalachian State won that entertaining title game 45-38. The Mountaineers are led by one of the nation’s better quarterbacks in Zac Thomas, who threw for more than 2,700 yards with 28 touchdowns and just six interceptions last year.
Florida State at Notre Dame, Oct. 10
With the Irish playing an ACC schedule, hopefully, one of the better college football rivalries from years past will be renewed. What that looks like is anybody’s guess, but it adds a little more tradition to Notre Dame’s schedule. These teams last played in 2018, a 42-13 Irish win at South Bend. That triumph ended the Seminoles’ three-game winning steak in the series.
Miami (FL) at Clemson, Oct. 10
Interesting to note, Miami and Clemson last met in the 2017 ACC Championship Game, and have not squared off during the regular season in 2015. Perhaps most intriguing is the quarterback matchup. Of course, college football fans are well aware of Trevor Lawrence (6,945 career passing yards, 66 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 162.2 passer rating) and his Clemson. However, plenty of eyes will be on D’Eriq King (4,925 career passing yards, 1,421 rushing yards, 82 total TDs), who has transferred from Houston to Miami.
Oklahoma vs. Texas (at Dallas, Texas), Oct. 10
In a lot of ways, the Red River Showdown going ahead as planned, even without a packed house at the Cotton Bowl this fall, would be something special. This is up there with the great rivalries of all time, and the last few installments have been quite fun. The Sooners have won two straight and four of the last five regular-season meetings between the schools. However, this is Sam Ehlinger’s last go-around at Texas, and he will do all he can to bring the Longhorns a victory.
Louisville at Notre Dame, Oct. 17
It’s a rematch of the 2019 season opener. These teams combined for 28 first-quarter points in that matchup, which Notre Dame ended up winning 35-17 in Kentucky. The scene will shift to South Bend, and the Cardinals should be a team to watch within the ACC. Running back Javian Hawkins (1,525 rushing yards, TDs) and receiver Tutu Atwell (69 receptions, 1,272 yards, 12 TDs) are two of the more exciting players in college football.
Baylor at Texas, Oct. 24
We already mentioned Sam Ehlinger (8,870 career passing yards, 68 TDs; 1,526 rushing yards, 25 TDs), but Baylor has a quality quarterback in Charlie Brewer. Over the past two seasons, Brewer has thrown for 6,180 yards with 40 touchdowns. Last season, Brewer helped the Bears end their four-game losing streak versus Texas with a 24-10 win.
Memphis at Cincinnati, Oct. 31
Memphis beat Cincinnati in back-to-back weeks during 2019, the last for the AAC championship. It was a special season for the Tigers, going 12-2 a year ago. The Bearcats, meanwhile went 11-3 in 2019. Cincinnati also boasts another of the league’s best quarterbacks in Desmond Ridder (4,609 career passing yards, 38 career touchdown passes), who should challenge Brady White and Shane Buechele for the AAC’s top player.
Texas at Oklahoma State, Oct. 31
The last two seasons, these two Big 12 rivals combined for 139 points when they got together. It’s usually a good time and quite entertaining for the fans. Perhaps the same will hold true if they’re able to meet up in 2020. Texas snapped a four-game losing streak in the series with last year’s 36-30 win – thanks to four TD passes from Sam Ehlinger.
Clemson at Notre Dame, Nov. 7
This matchup was on the docket even before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the globe. Regardless of how many people, if any, are in the seats, and whatever the climate of college football may look like then, this will be one of the marquee matchups of the season. Two of the nation’s best quarterbacks will be on display in Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Notre Dame’s Ian Book (3,034 passing yards, 34 TDs; 546 rushing yards). The Tigers won 30-3 when the school’s met in the 2018 College Football Playoffs semifinal.
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, Nov. 21
Bedlam is still on for the moment. That leaves the state of Oklahoma happy. Goofball Cowboys coach Mike Gundy still has a job despite some off-season controversy regarding his alleged relationship with some of his black players. The Sooners have won five straight in the series and 15 of the last 17 meetings between the two heated rivals. We don’t expect that trend to change in 2020.
Clemson at Florida State, Nov. 21
The Tigers are obviously the class of the ACC, and assuming they get by Notre Dame, this matchup with Florida State presents an interesting challenge. The Seminoles are no longer the college football power they once were, but it’s still possible this could be an entertaining contest. That said, Clemson has won the last five meetings, and the last two by a combined 104-24 score.
Notre Dame at North Carolina, Nov. 27
This has the potential to be a fun matchup. These schools last met in 2017 at Chapel Hill, when Notre Dame won 33-10. In fact, the Irish have scored 83 points in the last two meetings – both Irish victories. However, it’s Mack Brown’s chance to take down in the Irish during what Tar Heels’ fans hope is a special season with sophomore Sam Howell (3,641 passing yards, 38 TDs, seven interceptions) under center.
Baylor at Oklahoma, Dec. 5
Will we get a rematch of the 2019 Big 12 Championship Game? Not quite sure, especially when it comes to Baylor. The Bears enjoyed that special season in 2019, but they have a new coach in former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. Is he the coach who can help the Bears end their six-game losing streak against Oklahoma? In fact, Baylor has won just three times in the last 25 meetings with the Sooners.
Alabama at LSU, TBA
Time for the SEC portion of this list. The league won’t rush to any decisions just yet about their status for 2020, but obviously want to play in the fall. If that’s the case, this should be the game to watch within the conference. We don’t know when the Crimson Tide and Tigers will play, but they are on the schedule. So let the hype begin. Last season, LSU ended its eight-game skid against Alabama with a wild 46-41 victory.
Auburn at Alabama, TBA
We don’t really want to think about the fact that there might not be an Iron Bowl in 2020. OK, exhale. For the sake of being optimistic, the Tide will look for a little revenge after losing 48-45 at Auburn last season. The good news for Alabama: it will be hosting this year’s contest. Alabama has won the last four meetings at home in the series – by an average of 27.3 points.
Auburn at Georgia, TBA
Playing “between the hedges” is never easy, but that’s the task Bo Nix and the Tigers potentially face in 2020. Auburn has lost six in a row at Georgia since winning there in 2005. Now, the 2020 season is shaping up to be like none other, so the unexpected is always possible. Nix threw for a touchdown and ran for another during the Tigers’ 21-14 home loss to the Bulldogs in 2019.
Florida vs. Georgia (at Jacksonville, Fla.), TBA
Well, the Republican National Convention can’t be held in Jacksonville. So, what does that mean for the “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party?” It’s the most anticipated game on the schedule for each fan base, but it’s uncertain what that will look like in 2020. The Bulldogs have won the last three get-togethers, but Florida has some lofty expectations this season.
Florida at Texas A,amp;M, TBA
When the SEC reshaped its schedule recently, this was one of the more intriguing matchups to pop up. As mentioned, the Gators are a trendy pick to win the SEC. Texas A,amp;M, meanwhile, gets one more season with Kellen Mond (7,379 career passing yards) under center. These teams last met during the 2017 season, when the Aggies pulled out a 19-17 win at The Swamp.
Georgia at Alabama, TBA
These SEC powers last met in the 2018 league championship game. Alabama has won the last five matchups, highlighted by its comeback to win the 2017 national championship. Both schools have questions at the quarterback position, but their respective defenses should be fun to watch. This is certainly one game that college football fans of any allegiance don’t want to miss.
LSU at Auburn, TBA
The reigning national champions might not be as dominant as they were in 2019, but there is still plenty of talent. Starting with all-American receiver Ja’Marr Chase (84 receptions, 1,780 yards, 20 TDs), the nation’s top pass catcher and a nightmare for any opposing defense. Chase caught eight passes for 123 yards as LSU won its third straight over Auburn, 23-20 in 2019.
LSU at Florida, TBA
The 2020 tests for LSU will be plentiful if there’s a fall season. This contest is high on the difficulty scale. It’s also sure to be one of the most-hyped games of any that’s possibly played this fall. LSU won last year’s meeting 42-28, but the Gators took the most recent contest between the two in Gainesville from 2018. There should be plenty of eyes on Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, who threw three touchdowns in last season’s loss to the Tigers.
Army vs. Navy (at Philadelphia, Pa.), Dec. 12
It would be an obvious shame if this annual tradition was not played in 2020 or in the spring of 2021. Navy ended a three-game losing streak in the series with a 31-7 victory last season. Army, meanwhile, is hoping for a bounce-back campaign after going 5-8 following two seasons with 21 wins total. Considering all that has gone on in the United States this year, we can use a little Army-Navy football – whatever that might look like – in 2020.
Jeff Mezydlo has written about sports and entertainment online and for print for more than 25 years. He grew up in the far south suburbs of Chicago, 20 minutes from the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Ind. He’s also the proud father of 11-year-old Matthew, aka “Bobby Bruin,” mascot of St. Robert Bellarmine School in Chicago. You can follow Jeff at @jeffm401.