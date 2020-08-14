Home Sports 2020 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings: ‘Possession receivers’ fight for their slots among...

2020 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings: ‘Possession receivers’ fight for their slots among big-play guys

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Receptions and targets are always important when putting together fantasy WR rankings, but in PPR leagues, they obviously take extra precedent. That doesn’t mean “possession” receivers are suddenly worth more than big-play, high-touchdown pass-catchers, but they certainly move up sleeper lists and draft cheat sheets in even half-point PPR formats.

Michael Thomas is the easy call as the top-ranked receiver after catching 149 balls last year, but DeAndre Hopkins, who was tied for second with 104 catches, could challenge him even more this year. Arizona’s uptempo offense will likely be throwing often, and Hopkins is set to receive the bulk of the targets. But the top tier isn’t where most fantasy owners have questions. Even big-play, lower-catch guys like Tyreek Hill and Kenny Golladay will have immense value. It’s the second and third tiers where things get more interesting.

2020 STANDARD FANTASY RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker | Top 200

Keenan Allen, D.J. Moore, Allen Robinson, and Robert Woods are among the notable risers from our standard rankings, and while all three showed their PPR bona fides last year, it’s important to note that the first three will likely have new quarterbacks throwing to them this year (we’re projecting Nick Foles wins the Bears starting job). That’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially for Moore and Robinson, but in Allen’s case, it could lead to fewer targets and timing issues. That’s also true for third-tier risers Julian Edelman and Tyler Boyd, though we expect fellow riser Emmanuel Sanders to flourish even more in New Orleans.

Some fantasy owners go too far in favoring high-target receivers. While you’ll often get more week-to-week consistency with Jamison Crowder or Curtis Samuel as your WR4, you’ll miss out on those monster three-catch, 100-yard games from someone like Mecole Hardman or DeSean Jackson. You never know when you’ll need a home run hitter, especially during the bye weeks, so don’t be shy about drafting one or two big-play guys. You can often find them at a value during your PPR draft.

We’ll continue to update our WR PPR rankings throughout the preseason, so check back for the latest movement. For our standard WR rankings, click here.

2020 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings

The following rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Michael Thomas, Saints
2DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals
3Julio Jones, Falcons
4Davante Adams, Packers
5Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
6Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
7Cooper Kupp, Rams
8Amari Cooper, Cowboys
9Odell Beckham Jr., Browns
10JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
11Adam Thielen, Vikings
12Kenny Golladay, Lions
13Mike Evans, Buccaneers
14Keenan Allen, Chargers
15Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
16Courtland Sutton, Broncos
17D.J. Moore, Panthers
18A.J. Brown, Titans
19DJ Chark, Jaguars
20Robert Woods, Rams
21Allen Robinson, Bears
22Stefon Diggs, Bills
23DeVante Parker, Dolphins
24A.J. Green, Bengals
25Calvin Ridley, Falcons
26Jarvis Landry, Browns
27Julian Edelman, Patriots
28Emmanuel Sanders, Saints
29T.Y. Hilton, Colts
30Terry McLaurin, Washington
31DK Metcalf, Seahawks
32Golden Tate, Giants
33Will Fuller V, Texans
34Marquise Brown, Ravens
35Brandin Cooks, Texans
36John Brown, Bills
37Deebo Samuel, 49ers
38Christian Kirk, Cardinals
39Tyler Boyd, Bengals
40Jamison Crowder, Jets
41Mike Williams, Chargers
42Marvin Jones, Lions
43Michael Gallup, Cowboys
44Diontae Johnson, Steelers
45Darius Slayton, Giants
46DeSean Jackson, Eagles
47Justin Jefferson, Vikings
48Anthony Miller, Bears
49CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
50Jalen Reagor, Eagles
51Sterling Shepard, Giants
52Curtis Samuel, Panthers
53Mecole Hardman, Chiefs
54Henry Ruggs III, Raiders
55Jerry Jeudy, Broncos
56N’Keal Harry, Patriots
57Preston Williams, Dolphins
58Allen Lazard, Packers
59Josh Reynolds, Rams
60Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
61Michael Pittman Jr., Colts
62Hunter Renfrow, Raiders
63Cole Beasley, Bills
64Dede Westbrook, Jaguars
65Robby Anderson, Panthers
66Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
67Breshad Perriman, Jets
68Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
69James Washington, Steelers
70Randall Cobb, Texans
71Tyrell Williams, Raiders
72Corey Davis, Titans
73Parris Campbell, Colts
74Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers
75Tee Higgins, Bengals
76Kendrick Bourne, 49ers
77Kenny Stills, Texans
78Danny Amendola, Lions
79Mohamed Sanu, Patriots
80Russell Gage, Falcons
81Denzel Mims, Jets
82Nelson Agholor, Raiders
83Devin Duvernay, Ravens
84Miles Boykin, Ravens
85Trey Quinn, Washington
86Laviska Shenault Jr., Jaguars
87J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Eagles
88KJ Hamler, Broncos
89Jalen Hurd, 49ers
90Tre’Quan Smith, Saints
91John Ross III, Bengals
92Steven Sims, Washington
93Van Jefferson, Rams
94Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers
95Zach Pascal, Colts
96Olabisi Johnson, Vikings
97Tajae Sharpe, Vikings
98Bryan Edwards, Raiders
99Chase Claypool, Steelers

RELATED ARTICLES

©