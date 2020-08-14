2020 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings: ‘Possession receivers’ fight for their slots among big-play guys

Receptions and targets are always important when putting together fantasy WR rankings, but in PPR leagues, they obviously take extra precedent. That doesn’t mean “possession” receivers are suddenly worth more than big-play, high-touchdown pass-catchers, but they certainly move up sleeper lists and draft cheat sheets in even half-point PPR formats.

Michael Thomas is the easy call as the top-ranked receiver after catching 149 balls last year, but DeAndre Hopkins, who was tied for second with 104 catches, could challenge him even more this year. Arizona’s uptempo offense will likely be throwing often, and Hopkins is set to receive the bulk of the targets. But the top tier isn’t where most fantasy owners have questions. Even big-play, lower-catch guys like Tyreek Hill and Kenny Golladay will have immense value. It’s the second and third tiers where things get more interesting.

2020 STANDARD FANTASY RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker | Top 200

Keenan Allen, D.J. Moore, Allen Robinson, and Robert Woods are among the notable risers from our standard rankings, and while all three showed their PPR bona fides last year, it’s important to note that the first three will likely have new quarterbacks throwing to them this year (we’re projecting Nick Foles wins the Bears starting job). That’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially for Moore and Robinson, but in Allen’s case, it could lead to fewer targets and timing issues. That’s also true for third-tier risers Julian Edelman and Tyler Boyd, though we expect fellow riser Emmanuel Sanders to flourish even more in New Orleans.

Some fantasy owners go too far in favoring high-target receivers. While you’ll often get more week-to-week consistency with Jamison Crowder or Curtis Samuel as your WR4, you’ll miss out on those monster three-catch, 100-yard games from someone like Mecole Hardman or DeSean Jackson. You never know when you’ll need a home run hitter, especially during the bye weeks, so don’t be shy about drafting one or two big-play guys. You can often find them at a value during your PPR draft.

We’ll continue to update our WR PPR rankings throughout the preseason, so check back for the latest movement. For our standard WR rankings, click here.

2020 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings

The following rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.