2020 Fantasy TE PPR Rankings: Is Mark Andrews a potential tight end bust after breakout season?

Tight end is more than just red-zone targets and the occasional touchdown. Last season, four TEs had over 80 catches and 900 yards, and another four topped 60 catches and 700 yards. Perhaps surprisingly, however, only three tight ends had more than six TDs. Mark Andrews led that group with 10 scores, which is why he’s high in most sets of 2020 TE rankings, PPR or otherwise. But it’s worth noting that with 64 receptions, he ranked just seventh in that category. We always caution against overvaluing catches in PPR leagues, but it’s fair to wonder if Andrews can produce so many big plays again.

Andrews is a sure-fire starter no matter how you look at it, so whether you rank him third (as many do) or seventh (as we do), it ultimately doesn’t matter a ton. It’s possible he catches more balls with Hayden Hurst out of town, but it’s just as possible he scores fewer touchdowns and has fewer big plays. That’s why we put more consistently targeted TEs ahead of him. Evan Engram and Hunter Henry have valid injury concerns, but their respective paces last season would have yielded 88 and 73 receptions, respectively — noticeably more than Andrews and with just as much, if not more, big-play and touchdown upside.

Ultimately, though, there isn’t much differences between standard and PPR tight end rankings. There isn’t the equivalent of third-down specialists or possession receivers (unless you count blocking TEs, who aren’t on the fantasy radar anyway), so the best are basically the best, just in a slightly different order. Jared Cook (16.6 yards per catch) and Noah Fant (14.1) are two other big-play TEs we moved down slightly (and we assume Rob Gronkowski will be TD-dependent), but if you still think they’ll do enough yardage/TD-wise to make up for the lack of catches, by all means take a shot with them.

As we saw last year with Andrews, a TE can finish in the top two of the PPR rankings as long as he gets yards and TDs, but the high-target consistency from guys like Darren Waller and Zach Ertz goes a long way, especially if you’d rather take higher-upside swings at other positions.

