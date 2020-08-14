2020 Fantasy TE PPR Rankings: Is Mark Andrews a potential tight end bust after breakout season?

Tight end is more than just red-zone targets and the occasional touchdown. Last season, four TEs had over 80 catches and 900 yards, and another four topped 60 catches and 700 yards. Perhaps surprisingly, however, only three tight ends had more than six TDs. Mark Andrews led that group with 10 scores, which is why he’s high in most sets of 2020 TE rankings, PPR or otherwise. But it’s worth noting that with 64 receptions, he ranked just seventh in that category. We always caution against overvaluing catches in PPR leagues, but it’s fair to wonder if Andrews can produce so many big plays again.

Andrews is a sure-fire starter no matter how you look at it, so whether you rank him third (as many do) or seventh (as we do), it ultimately doesn’t matter a ton. It’s possible he catches more balls with Hayden Hurst out of town, but it’s just as possible he scores fewer touchdowns and has fewer big plays. That’s why we put more consistently targeted TEs ahead of him. Evan Engram and Hunter Henry have valid injury concerns, but their respective paces last season would have yielded 88 and 73 receptions, respectively — noticeably more than Andrews and with just as much, if not more, big-play and touchdown upside.

Ultimately, though, there isn’t much differences between standard and PPR tight end rankings. There isn’t the equivalent of third-down specialists or possession receivers (unless you count blocking TEs, who aren’t on the fantasy radar anyway), so the best are basically the best, just in a slightly different order. Jared Cook (16.6 yards per catch) and Noah Fant (14.1) are two other big-play TEs we moved down slightly (and we assume Rob Gronkowski will be TD-dependent), but if you still think they’ll do enough yardage/TD-wise to make up for the lack of catches, by all means take a shot with them. 

As we saw last year with Andrews, a TE can finish in the top two of the PPR rankings as long as he gets yards and TDs, but the high-target consistency from guys like Darren Waller and Zach Ertz goes a long way, especially if you’d rather take higher-upside swings at other positions.

We’ll continue to update our TE PPR rankings throughout the preseason, so check back for the latest player movement. For our standard TE rankings, click here.

2020 Fantasy TE PPR Rankings

The following rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1George Kittle, 49ers
2Travis Kelce, Chiefs
3Zach Ertz, Eagles
4Darren Waller, Raiders
5Evan Engram, Giants
6Hunter Henry, Chargers
7Mark Andrews, Ravens
8Hayden Hurst, Falcons
9Tyler Higbee, Rams
10Jonnu Smith, Titans
11Austin Hooper, Browns
12Jack Doyle, Colts
13Eric Ebron, Steelers
14Ian Thomas, Panthers
15Jared Cook, Saints
16T.J. Hockenson, Lions
17Mike Gesicki, Dolphins
18Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers
19Noah Fant, Broncos
20Chris Herndon, Jets
21Blake Jarwin, Cowboys
22Dallas Goedert, Eagles
23O.J. Howard, Buccaneers
24Irv Smith Jr., Vikings
25Jace Sternberger, Packers
26Greg Olsen, Seahawks
27Dawson Knox, Bills
28C.J. Uzomah, Bengals
29Taysom Hill, Saints
30Jimmy Graham, Bears
31Kyle Rudolph, Vikings
32David Njoku, Browns
33Cole Kmet, Bears
34Darren Fells, Texans
35Devin Asiasi, Patriots
36Will Dissly, Seahawks
37Tyler Eifert, Jaguars
38Trey Burton, Colts
39Vance McDonald, Steelers
40Logan Thomas, Washington
41Albert Okwuegbunam, Broncos

