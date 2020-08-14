2020 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings: Alvin Kamara, Kenyan Drake among top-tier running backs with more PPR value

Receptions are a big thing — but not the only thing — in PPR leagues. Yards and touchdowns still matter most, so even though someone like Derrick Henry moves down in our fantasy RB PPR rankings, he still has plenty of value. Likewise, reception-machines like Tarik Cohen and James White move up, but they’re not suddenly elite running backs. Keeping a balance between “traditional” workhorse backs and receiving specialists can give you a good blend of consistency and upside, as well as help you find the right sleepers and breakout candidates.

The subtle movers in the top tier can be easy to overlook. Everyone knows Alvin Kamara is an elite receiver, but Kenyan Drake is a possible breakout candidate who can be had for a slightly lower cost. Drake averaged 5.5 targets and 3.7 receptions in six games with the Cardinals last year. That averages to just under 59 receptions over a 16-game season, which would have tied him for ninth among all RBs last year. With Kyler Murray a year more experienced and Drake having a full offseason in the Cardinals system, it’s entirely possible that number increases even more.

2020 STANDARD FANTASY RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | Defense | Kicker | Top 200

On the flip side you have Leonard Fournette, who surprised almost everyone with 76 receptions last season. That number is likely to come down this year with the addition of Chris Thompson. Given his history, it’s safe to say Thompson won’t stay healthy all year, but Fournette, while still gaining some value in PPR leagues, might be overvalued.

Along those lines, it’s important to know which back in a committee will be the preferred pass-catcher. Again, this doesn’t mean they’ll have more value, but it might mean they have more value than most realize. We prefer Phillip Lindsay to Melvin Gordon in standard leagues, but Gordon should have the edge in PPR formats. Similarly, we prefer JK Dobbins to Mark Ingram, James White to Sony Michel, Matt Breida to Jordan Howard, and Antonio Gibson to Adrian Peterson in PPR. It’s possible touchdowns will ultimately give the latter halves of those duos more value, but if carries are relatively close, then we’ll stick with the far superior receivers in PPR formats. Given the ages/relative mediocrity of some of the veteran backs, we foresee more of an overall workload split than many think.

Regardless, having a few “receiving backs” gives your team a higher floor in PPR leagues, as they’re not totally reliant on touchdowns, heavy workloads, or big plays. You’ll have to deal with the occasional dud, but that’s true of most players at most positions. Ideally you’d have a team full of Saquon Barkley’s and Christian McCaffrey’s, but since that isn’t possible, you have to crunch the numbers and look for advantages where you can find them. 

We’ll continue to update our RB PPR rankings throughout the preseason. Check back for updates. For our standard RB rankings, click here

2020 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings

The following rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
2Saquon Barkley, Giants
3Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
4Alvin Kamara, Saints
5Dalvin Cook, Vikings
6Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs
7Derrick Henry, Titans
8Nick Chubb, Browns
9Kenyan Drake, Cardinals
10Austin Ekeler, Chargers
11Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
12Josh Jacobs, Raiders
13Joe Mixon, Bengals
14Aaron Jones, Packers
15Chris Carson, Seahawks
16Miles Sanders, Eagles
17Le’Veon Bell, Jets
18Devin Singletary, Bills
19James Conner, Steelers
20David Montgomery, Bears
21Todd Gurley, Falcons
22David Johnson, Texans
23JK Dobbins, Ravens
24Mark Ingram, Ravens
25Cam Akers, Rams
26Raheem Mostert, 49ers
27Jonathan Taylor, Colts
28D’Andre Swift, Lions
29Melvin Gordon, Broncos
30Tevin Coleman, 49ers
31Kareem Hunt, Browns
32James White, Patriots
33Phillip Lindsay, Broncos
34Marlon Mack, Colts
35Ronald Jones II, Buccaneers
36Darwin Thompson, Chiefs
37Kerryon Johnson, Lions
38Matt Breida, Dolphins
39Tarik Cohen, Bears
40Duke Johnson, Texans
41Boston Scott, Eagles
42Antonio Gibson, Washington
43Sony Michel, Patriots
44Adrian Peterson, Washington
45Jordan Howard, Dolphins
46Latavius Murray, Saints
47Dare Ogunbowale, Buccaneers
48Darrell Henderson, Rams
49Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Buccaneers
50Alexander Mattison, Vikings
51Chase Edmonds, Cardinals
52Zack Moss, Bills
53Ito Smith, Falcons
54Justin Jackson, Chargers
55Tony Pollard, Cowboys
56Chris Thompson, Jaguars
57Devontae Booker, Raiders
58Nyheim Hines, Colts
59Rashaad Penny, Seahawks
60Malcolm Brown, Rams
61Jamaal Williams, Packers
62Giovani Bernard, Bengals
63Lamical Perrine, Jets
64Joshua Kelley, Chargers
65Darrynton Evans, Titans
66Ryquell Armstead, Jaguars
67A.J. Dillon, Packers
68Jerick McKinnon, 49ers
69Elijah McGuire, Chiefs
70Dion Lewis, Giants
71Justice Hill, Ravens
72Jalen Richard, Raiders
73Bryce Love, Washington
74Damien Harris, Patriots
75DeAndre Washington, Chiefs
76Anthony McFarland Jr., Steelers
77Lynn Bowden Jr., Raiders
78Frank Gore, Jets
79Royce Freeman, Broncos
80Carlos Hyde, Seahawks
81Gus Edwards, Ravens
82Benny Snell Jr., Steelers
83Reggie Bonnafon, Panthers

