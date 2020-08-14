2020 Fantasy PPR Rankings: Top 200 cheat sheet

Have you ever had that dream where you show up for a big test but haven’t studied at all, and you wake up still anxious and unsettled? Imagine if that was a fantasy football draft and you hadn’t done a minute of research. No mock drafts, no sleeper lists, no cheat sheet — nothing. That would be a nightmare scenario, right? Well, if you find yourself in that situation, hopefully you’ll have at least five minutes to Google “fantasy rankings,” and hopefully when you do, you click on our Top 200 PPR rankings. If you have only one tool to help navigate you through those murky draft waters, this is as good as any. 

As we always caution with our Top 200’s, this isn’t a glorified mock draft. The first 50 or so picks of your draft should consist of mostly the same names, but after that, anything can happen. Some owners will reach for specific positions, and handcuffs could go earlier depending on how risk-adverse the owner of that handcuff’s starter is. Defenses will likely go earlier than we have them ranked, but as far as we’re concerned, that’s fine — let others overdraft fantasy’s most volatile position. 

One thing to note is that in PPR rankings, quarterbacks and defenses inherently slide down. They don’t catch passes, so they simply can’t score as many points. Many owners will still associate what round it is with when a player/position “should” be picked, though, so don’t be surprised if QBs and D/STs go higher than we have them ranked. Ultimately, it’s all about building a team, and every owner has a different strategy.

Regardless, RBs and WRs will come off the board first, and we’ve moved up many WRs thanks to their pass-catching prowess. Some tight ends also get a slight bump, but it’s not quite as pronounced since running back is still a much more important position.

We also have to point out that lower-tier handcuffs (and even third-stringers) could be in more popular demand this year due to COVID-19 concerns — and that’s not limited to RBs. We don’t have many ranked in our Top 200, but that’s another factor that could render the last quarter of this list relatively useless. Plan accordingly throughout your draft.

We’ll continue to update our Top 200 PPR rankings throughout the preseason, so check back for frequent updates!

The following rankings are for four-point passing touchdown, full-point PPR leagues.

RankPlayerPosition
1Christian McCaffrey, PanthersRB
2Saquon Barkley, GiantsRB
3Michael Thomas, SaintsWR
4Ezekiel Elliott, CowboysRB
5Alvin Kamara, SaintsRB
6DeAndre Hopkins, CardinalsWR
7Dalvin Cook, VikingsRB
8Julio Jones, FalconsWR
9Davante Adams, PackersWR
10Clyde Edwards-Helaire, ChiefsRB
11Derrick Henry, TitansRB
12Nick Chubb, BrownsRB
13Kenyan Drake, CardinalsRB
14Chris Godwin, BuccaneersWR
15Austin Ekeler, ChargersRB
16Tyreek Hill, ChiefsWR
17Leonard Fournette, JaguarsRB
18Cooper Kupp, RamsWR
19Josh Jacobs, RaidersRB
20Joe Mixon, BengalsRB
21Amari Cooper, CowboysWR
22Odell Beckham Jr., BrownsWR
23JuJu Smith-Schuster, SteelersWR
24George Kittle, 49ersTE
25Travis Kelce, ChiefsTE
26Aaron Jones, PackersRB
27Adam Thielen, VikingsWR
28Chris Carson, SeahawksRB
29Kenny Golladay, LionsWR
30Mike Evans, BuccaneersWR
31Keenan Allen, ChargersWR
32Lamar Jackson, RavensQB
33Patrick Mahomes, ChiefsQB
34Miles Sanders, EaglesRB
35Le’Veon Bell, JetsRB
36Devin Singletary, BillsRB
37James Conner, SteelersRB
38Tyler Lockett, SeahawksWR
39Courtland Sutton, BroncosWR
40D.J. Moore, PanthersWR
41Zach Ertz, EaglesTE
42David Montgomery, BearsRB
43Todd Gurley, FalconsRB
44David Johnson, TexansRB
45A.J. Brown, TitansWR
46DJ Chark, JaguarsWR
47JK Dobbins, RavensRB
48Robert Woods, RamsWR
49Allen Robinson, BearsWR
50Stefon Diggs, BillsWR
51Mark Ingram, RavensRB
52Cam Akers, RamsRB
53Raheem Mostert, 49ersRB
54DeVante Parker, DolphinsWR
55Russell Wilson, SeahawksQB
56Kyler Murray, CardinalsQB
57Deshaun Watson, TexansQB
58Darren Waller, RaidersTE
59Evan Engram, GiantsTE
60Hunter Henry, ChargersTE
61Jonathan Taylor, ColtsRB
62A.J. Green, BengalsWR
63Calvin Ridley, FalconsWR
64D’Andre Swift, LionsRB
65Jarvis Landry, BrownsWR
66Melvin Gordon, BroncosRB
67Julian Edelman, PatriotsWR
68Tevin Coleman, 49ersRB
69Kareem Hunt, BrownsRB
70Hayden Hurst, FalconsTE
71Mark Andrews, RavensTE
72Emmanuel Sanders, SaintsWR
73T.Y. Hilton, ColtsWR
74Dak Prescott, CowboysQB
75Josh Allen, BillsQB
76Terry McLaurin, WashingtonWR
77DK Metcalf, SeahawksWR
78James White, PatriotsRB
79Phillip Lindsay, BroncosRB
80Marlon Mack, ColtsRB
81Will Fuller V, TexansWR
82Marquise Brown, RavensWR
83Ronald Jones II, BuccaneersRB
84Carson Wentz, EaglesQB
85Drew Brees, SaintsQB
86Aaron Rodgers, PackersQB
87Tyler Higbee, RamsTE
88Brandin Cooks, TexansWR
89John Brown, BillsWR
90Deebo Samuel, 49ersWR
91Christian Kirk, CardinalsWR
92Darwin Thompson, ChiefsRB
93Jonnu Smith, TitansTE
94Austin Hooper, BrownsTE
95Golden Tate, GiantsWR
96Kerryon Johnson, LionsRB
97Matt Breida, DolphinsRB
98Tarik Cohen, BearsRB
99Duke Johnson, TexansRB
100Tom Brady, BuccaneersQB
101Boston Scott, EaglesRB
102Tyler Boyd, BengalsWR
103Antonio Gibson, WashingtonRB
104Sony Michel, PatriotsRB
105Daniel Jones, GiantsQB
106Ben Roethlisberger, SteelersQB
107Adrian Peterson, WashingtonRB
108Jamison Crowder, JetsWR
109Jack Doyle, ColtsTE
110Jordan Howard, DolphinsRB
111Baker Mayfield, BrownsQB
112Latavius Murray, SaintsRB
114Mike Williams, ChargersWR
115Dare Ogunbowale, BuccaneersRB
116Darrell Henderson, RamsRB
117Ke’Shawn Vaughn, BuccaneersRB
118Marvin Jones, LionsWR
119Michael Gallup, CowboysWR
120Alexander Mattison, VikingsRB
121Diontae Johnson, SteelersWR
122Darius Slayton, GiantsWR
123Eric Ebron, SteelersTE
124Jared Goff, RamsQB
125Chase Edmonds, CardinalsRB
126DeSean Jackson, EaglesWR
127Justin Jefferson, VikingsWR
128Anthony Miller, BearsWR
129Zack Moss, BillsRB
130Matthew Stafford, LionsQB
131Cam Newton, PatriotsQB
132CeeDee Lamb, CowboysWR
133Jalen Reagor, EaglesWR
134San Francisco 49ersD/ST
135Pittsburgh SteelersD/ST
136Ian Thomas, PanthersTE
137Sterling Shepard, GiantsWR
138Curtis Samuel, PanthersWR
139Mecole Hardman, ChiefsWR
113Jared Cook, SaintsTE
140Ito Smith, FalconsRB
141Henry Ruggs III, RaidersWR
142Jerry Jeudy, BroncosWR
143New England PatriotsD/ST
144Chicago BearsD/ST
145Baltimore RavensD/ST
146N’Keal Harry, PatriotsWR
147Joe Burrow, BengalsQB
148Buffalo BillsD/ST
149Minnesota VikingsD/ST
150Preston Williams, DolphinsWR
151Allen Lazard, PackersWR
152Josh Reynolds, RamsWR
153T.J. Hockenson, LionsTE
154Mike Gesicki, DolphinsTE
155Rob Gronkowski, BuccaneersTE
156Larry Fitzgerald, CardinalsWR
157Michael Pittman Jr., ColtsWR
158Justin Jackson, ChargersRB
159Noah Fant, BroncosTE
160Tony Pollard, CowboysRB
161Kansas City ChiefsD/ST
162Los Angeles ChargersD/ST
163Chris Thompson, JaguarsRB
164Devontae Booker, RaidersRB
165Nyheim Hines, ColtsRB
166New Orleans SaintsD/ST
167Denver BroncosD/ST
168Los Angeles RamsD/ST
169Ryan Tannehill, TitansQB
170Rashaad Penny, SeahawksRB
171Malcolm Brown, RamsRB
172Hunter Renfrow, RaidersWR
173Chris Herndon, JetsTE
174Cole Beasley, BillsWR
175Dede Westbrook, JaguarsWR
176Robby Anderson, PanthersWR
177Blake Jarwin, CowboysTE
178Dallas Goedert, EaglesTE
179O.J. Howard, BuccaneersTE
180Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ersQB
181Jamaal Williams, PackersRB
182Giovani Bernard, BengalsRB
183Lamical Perrine, JetsRB
184Sammy Watkins, ChiefsWR
185Breshad Perriman, JetsWR
186Irv Smith Jr., VikingsTE
187Alshon Jeffery, EaglesWR
188Seattle SeahawksD/ST
189Justin Tucker, RavensK
190Greg Zuerlein, CowboysK
191Michael Badgley, ChargersK
192Harrison Butker, ChiefsK
193Wil Lutz, SaintsK
194Zane Gonzalez, CardinalsK
195Joey Slye, PanthersK
196Younghoe Koo, FalconsK
197Matt Prater, LionsK
198Brandon McManus, BroncosK
199Matt Gay, BuccaneersK
200Dan Bailey, VikingsK

