2020 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 cheat sheet

No 2020 fantasy football cheat sheet is complete with a set of Top 200 rankings, and our standard version, while not a glorified mock draft, does its best to balance talent and position value. Quarterbacks, despite being the highest scorers, aren’t the top players, as running backs are always more valuable due to durability/workload concerns. But even though it’s easy to conservatively rank Lamar Jackson No. 25 in a Top 200, it wouldn’t be surprising to see someone get excited and draft him 12th overall when your real draft rolls around. You can’t predict each owner’s draft strategy or sleeper list, so there’s no way your draft will go according to “script.”

That said, our Top 200 weaves the various tiers of positions throughout, and we try to guess where the positional runs will/should start. We generally have D/STs ranked lower than most sites because we don’t think defenses should be drafted as highly as they are given the volatility of the position. Quarterbacks are also ranked a little lower than they’ll likely go in your draft, but other than that, it’s a pretty fair representation of how most drafts could shake out, at least in terms of positional runs. The individual players picked in various spots will vary greatly, especially once you get past the first five or so rounds.

2020 STANDARD FANTASY RANKINGS:

As usual, running backs and wide receivers dominate the early portion of the rankings, while QBs and TEs start to appear more frequently throughout what would be the equivalent to the fourth and fifth rounds. From there, it’s a mix of all the skill positions, with defenses coming in around the 11th round (again, they’ll likely start going earlier than that) and kickers making up the bottom of the list. We haven’t included certain handcuffs, like Reggie Bonnafon, Dion Lewis/Wayne Gallman, or Darrynton Evans, who could very well be drafted late by the Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, and Derrick Henry owners, respectively, so you can mentally adjust for those few extra picks.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season, it’s actually likely more handcuffs at every position get drafted, especially if your league expands its rosters, which might mean fewer lotto ticket sleepers in the late rounds of your draft. Either way, we’ve tried to include legitimate backup options for every skill position, including QB and TE, so hopefully you’re covered regardless.

We’ll be updating our Top 200 standard rankings throughout the preseason, so check back for the latest player movement!

The following rankings are for four-point passing touchdown, non-PPR leagues.