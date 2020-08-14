Home Sports 2020 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 cheat sheet

No 2020 fantasy football cheat sheet is complete with a set of Top 200 rankings, and our standard version, while not a glorified mock draft, does its best to balance talent and position value. Quarterbacks, despite being the highest scorers, aren’t the top players, as running backs are always more valuable due to durability/workload concerns. But even though it’s easy to conservatively rank Lamar Jackson No. 25 in a Top 200, it wouldn’t be surprising to see someone get excited and draft him 12th overall when your real draft rolls around. You can’t predict each owner’s draft strategy or sleeper list, so there’s no way your draft will go according to “script.”

That said, our Top 200 weaves the various tiers of positions throughout, and we try to guess where the positional runs will/should start. We generally have D/STs ranked lower than most sites because we don’t think defenses should be drafted as highly as they are given the volatility of the position. Quarterbacks are also ranked a little lower than they’ll likely go in your draft, but other than that, it’s a pretty fair representation of how most drafts could shake out, at least in terms of positional runs. The individual players picked in various spots will vary greatly, especially once you get past the first five or so rounds.

2020 STANDARD FANTASY RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | Defense | Kicker

As usual, running backs and wide receivers dominate the early portion of the rankings, while QBs and TEs start to appear more frequently throughout what would be the equivalent to the fourth and fifth rounds. From there, it’s a mix of all the skill positions, with defenses coming in around the 11th round (again, they’ll likely start going earlier than that) and kickers making up the bottom of the list. We haven’t included certain handcuffs, like Reggie Bonnafon, Dion Lewis/Wayne Gallman, or Darrynton Evans, who could very well be drafted late by the Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, and Derrick Henry owners, respectively, so you can mentally adjust for those few extra picks.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season, it’s actually likely more handcuffs at every position get drafted, especially if your league expands its rosters, which might mean fewer lotto ticket sleepers in the late rounds of your draft. Either way, we’ve tried to include legitimate backup options for every skill position, including QB and TE, so hopefully you’re covered regardless.

We’ll be updating our Top 200 standard rankings throughout the preseason, so check back for the latest player movement!

The following rankings are for four-point passing touchdown, non-PPR leagues.

RankPlayerPosition
1Christian McCaffrey, PanthersRB
2Saquon Barkley, GiantsRB
3Derrick Henry, TitansRB
4Dalvin Cook, VikingsRB
5Nick Chubb, BrownsRB
6Ezekiel Elliott, CowboysRB
7Michael Thomas, SaintsWR
8Josh Jacobs, RaidersRB
9Alvin Kamara, SaintsRB
10DeAndre Hopkins, CardinalsWR
11Tyreek Hill, ChiefsWR
12Julio Jones, FalconsWR
13Davante Adams, PackersWR
14Clyde Edwards-Helaire, ChiefsRB
15Aaron Jones, PackersRB
16Leonard Fournette, JaguarsRB
17Kenyan Drake, CardinalsRB
18Chris Godwin, BuccaneersWR
19Joe Mixon, BengalsRB
20Austin Ekeler, ChargersRB
21Chris Carson, SeahawksRB
22Cooper Kupp, RamsWR
23Amari Cooper, CowboysWR
24Odell Beckham Jr., BrownsWR
25Lamar Jackson, RavensQB
26Patrick Mahomes, ChiefsQB
27George Kittle, 49ersTE
28Travis Kelce, ChiefsTE
29Kenny Golladay, LionsWR
30Devin Singletary, BillsRB
31JuJu Smith-Schuster, SteelersWR
32Mike Evans, BuccaneersWR
33Miles Sanders, EaglesRB
34Adam Thielen, VikingsWR
35Tyler Lockett, SeahawksWR
36Keenan Allen, ChargersWR
37David Montgomery, BearsRB
38Le’Veon Bell, JetsRB
39Courtland Sutton, BroncosWR
40A.J. Brown, TitansWR
41Mark Ingram, RavensRB
42James Conner, SteelersRB
43Zach Ertz, EaglesTE
44Russell Wilson, SeahawksQB
45Todd Gurley, FalconsRB
46David Johnson, TexansRB
47Kyler Murray, CardinalsQB
48Deshaun Watson, TexansQB
49Mark Andrews, RavensTE
50DeVante Parker, DolphinsWR
51DJ Chark, JaguarsWR
52Cam Akers, RamsRB
53Evan Engram, GiantsTE
54Darren Waller, RaidersTE
55JK Dobbins, RavensRB
56Hunter Henry, ChargersTE
57Raheem Mostert, 49ersRB
58Jonathan Taylor, ColtsRB
59Dak Prescott, CowboysQB
60A.J. Green, BengalsWR
61T.Y. Hilton, ColtsWR
62D.J. Moore, PanthersWR
63Robert Woods, RamsWR
64Allen Robinson, BearsWR
65Josh Allen, BillsQB
66Stefon Diggs, BillsWR
67Calvin Ridley, FalconsWR
68Phillip Lindsay, BroncosRB
69D’Andre Swift, LionsRB
70DK Metcalf, SeahawksWR
71Terry McLaurin, WashingtonWR
72Marlon Mack, ColtsRB
73Tevin Coleman, 49ersRB
74Ronald Jones II, BuccaneersRB
75Will Fuller V, TexansWR
76Jarvis Landry, BrownsWR
77Marquise Brown, RavensWR
78Emmanuel Sanders, SaintsWR
79Carson Wentz, EaglesQB
80Drew Brees, SaintsQB
81Aaron Rodgers, PackersQB
82Kareem Hunt, BrownsRB
83Brandin Cooks, TexansWR
84John Brown, BillsWR
85Hayden Hurst, FalconsTE
86Julian Edelman, PatriotsWR
87Tom Brady, BuccaneersQB
88Deebo Samuel, 49ersWR
89Christian Kirk, CardinalsWR
90Melvin Gordon, BroncosRB
91Sony Michel, PatriotsRB
92Tyler Higbee, RamsTE
93Austin Hooper, BrownsTE
94Adrian Peterson, WashingtonRB
95Darwin Thompson, ChiefsRB
96Daniel Jones, GiantsQB
97Ben Roethlisberger, SteelersQB
98Kerryon Johnson, LionsRB
99Jonnu Smith, TitansTE
100Jordan Howard, DolphinsRB
101Matt Breida, DolphinsRB
102Antonio Gibson, WashingtonRB
103Baker Mayfield, BrownsQB
104Latavius Murray, SaintsRB
105Darrell Henderson, RamsRB
106Ke’Shawn Vaughn, BuccaneersRB
107Alexander Mattison, VikingsRB
108James White, PatriotsRB
109Golden Tate, GiantsWR
110Mike Williams, ChargersWR
111Tarik Cohen, BearsRB
112Marvin Jones, LionsWR
113Tyler Boyd, BengalsWR
114DeSean Jackson, EaglesWR
115Michael Gallup, CowboysWR
116Jack Doyle, ColtsTE
117Jared Cook, SaintsTE
118Jared Goff, RamsQB
119Justin Jefferson, VikingsWR
120Matthew Stafford, LionsQB
121Cam Newton, PatriotsQB
122Jamison Crowder, JetsWR
123Diontae Johnson, SteelersWR
124Darius Slayton, GiantsWR
125Mecole Hardman, ChiefsWR
126Duke Johnson, TexansRB
127Eric Ebron, SteelersTE
128Chase Edmonds, CardinalsRB
129Zack Moss, BillsRB
130Henry Ruggs III, RaidersWR
131CeeDee Lamb, CowboysWR
132San Francisco 49ersD/ST
133Pittsburgh SteelersD/ST
134Rob Gronkowski, BuccaneersTE
135Anthony Miller, BearsWR
136Jalen Reagor, EaglesWR
137Jerry Jeudy, BroncosWR
138New England PatriotsD/ST
139Chicago BearsD/ST
140Baltimore RavensD/ST
141Joe Burrow, BengalsQB
142Boston Scott, EaglesRB
143Ito Smith, FalconsRB
144Sterling Shepard, GiantsWR
145Buffalo BillsD/ST
146Minnesota VikingsD/ST
147N’Keal Harry, PatriotsWR
148Preston Williams, DolphinsWR
149Allen Lazard, PackersWR
150Justin Jackson, ChargersRB
151Tony Pollard, CowboysRB
152T.J. Hockenson, LionsTE
153Mike Gesicki, DolphinsTE
154Devontae Booker, RaidersRB
155Ian Thomas, PanthersTE
156Noah Fant, BroncosTE
157Kansas City ChiefsD/ST
158Los Angeles ChargersD/ST
159Michael Pittman Jr., ColtsWR
160Curtis Samuel, PanthersWR
161Ryan Tannehill, TitansQB
162Malcolm Brown, RamsRB
163Rashaad Penny, SeahawksRB
164Josh Reynolds, RamsWR
165New Orleans SaintsD/ST
166Denver BroncosD/ST
167Los Angeles RamsD/ST
168O.J. Howard, BuccaneersTE
169Robby Anderson, PanthersWR
170Sammy Watkins, ChiefsWR
171Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ersQB
172Giovani Bernard, BengalsRB
173Nyheim Hines, ColtsRB
174Dallas Goedert, EaglesTE
175Chris Herndon, JetsTE
176Larry Fitzgerald, CardinalsWR
177Dede Westbrook, JaguarsWR
178Breshad Perriman, JetsWR
179Lamical Perrine, JetsRB
180Alshon Jeffery, EaglesWR
181Kirk Cousins, VikingsQB
182Damien Harris, PatriotsRB
183Seattle SeahawksD/ST
184Philadelphia EaglesD/ST
185Blake Jarwin, CowboysTE
186Parris Campbell, ColtsWR
187Irv Smith Jr., VikingsTE
188Brandon Aiyuk, 49ersWR
189Justin Tucker, RavensK
190Greg Zuerlein, CowboysK
191Michael Badgley, ChargersK
192Harrison Butker, ChiefsK
193Wil Lutz, SaintsK
194Zane Gonzalez, CardinalsK
195Joey Slye, PanthersK
196Younghoe Koo, FalconsK
197Matt Prater, LionsK
198Brandon McManus, BroncosK
199Matt Gay, BuccaneersK
200Dan Bailey, VikingsK

