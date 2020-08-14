10 best patriotic songs from the ’90s till now

9. Ye Jo Des Hai Tera

Swades (2004)

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Music: AR Rahman

Singer: AR Rahman

It’s said Rahman sings the most evocative song of his albums himself and this proved to be the case here as well. The song is important because it showcases the feeling of patriotism that engulfs the protagonist and compels him to let go of his well paying job abroad and come back to India in order to serve his motherland. The orchestration is kept to the minimal, as Rahman’s soothing voice teases out the nuances contained in the song. One can hear it on loop for hours on end and not get tired of it.