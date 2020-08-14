1 in 6 Australians victim to cyberattacks during covid-19 lockdown

Mark Gorrie, Senior Director of NortonLifeLock, Asia-Pacific, says it’s likely cybercrime increased during lockdown as a result of people’s heightened anxieties around COVID-19.

“Cyber criminals always prey on people’s fears, they are very opportunistic,” Mr Gorrie told Nine.com.au.

Mr Gorrie says identity theft is one of the major concerns among cyberattacks.

As screen increased during the lockdown period, so did the wealth of information made available to cybercriminals.

“A lot of phishing emails are very much about harvesting information to develop and optimise,” Mr Gorrie said.