Zedd Has A Miniature Lego Nightclub In His House

Zedd is rich AF. And rich people have cool things in their house.
But the cutest thing out of all of Zedd’s many cool things is the tiny Lego nightclub in his wall:
On the outside it looks like it’s just a wall made up of Legos.
But when you get closer, there are little doors…
…and then inside is a tiny Lego nightclub…
…with all the Lego club-goers partying, while Lego Zedd DJs.
The club is packed and everyone is having a great time.
The whole installation was made by Dante Dentoni, and there are other secret compartments in the wall that you can see in this video.
But the club is the best part. Because like Zedd said, it’s the only club open right now and you don’t even have to wear a mask.
