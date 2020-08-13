Your Thursday Briefing

Britain’s recession is the worst in Europe
Britain has suffered a recession deeper than any other reported by a European or North American country during the coronavirus pandemic.
Economic output declined by 20.4 percent from April to June compared with the previous quarter, official preliminary statistics showed on Wednesday. The pandemic has wiped out 17 years of British economic growth, making this the worst recession since the government started keeping records in 1955.
What happened: Britain’s economy relies more heavily than most on consumer spending, and the country had a longer national lockdown than its neighbors did. The closing of schools and businesses began weeks later than in some other European countries, and the coronavirus was able to spread quickly.
Context: The fall in gross domestic product was twice as large as in the United States and Germany. Last month, the government also reported that Britain had Europe’s highest rate of excess deaths.
Here are the latest updates and maps of the pandemic.
In other news:
The Paris marathon has been canceled, its organizers said on Wednesday, as France faces a rise in virus cases. Restrictions on public gatherings will be maintained through most of the fall.
Parts of New Zealand were back under lockdown on Wednesday, a day after officials confirmed the country’s first locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus in months.
The confirmed caseload in Mexico, where more than 53,000 people with the virus have died, was approaching half a million on Wednesday night.
Belarusian leader is looking less invincible
Aleksandr Lukashenko, known as “Europe’s last dictator,” claimed his latest implausible re-election victory on Sunday, supposedly winning more than 80 percent of the vote.
But instead of celebrating what should have been another routine rite of popular affirmation, Mr. Lukashenko is fighting for his political life, our correspondent writes — besieged by protests across Belarus and a tsunami of international criticism.
After three nights of increasingly violent clashes between protesters and the police in Minsk and other cities, fewer demonstrators took to the streets on Wednesday. Instead, they chanted opposition to Mr. Lukashenko from their balconies.
Analysis: “Lukashenko has not been doing anything new this year, but people started seeing him in a new way,” said Maryna Rakhlia, a Belarusian expert at the German Marshall Fund in Berlin. His mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis left Belarus with one of the highest per capita infection rates in Europe. “This was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Ms. Rakhlia said.
What this means: Mr. Lukashenko still controls an extensive and shockingly brutal security apparatus, and he may survive the current storm. But he has lost the aura of an invincible popular leader.
Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘nasty’
Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris made their debut as running mates on Wednesday, pledging to lead the United States out of the coronavirus crisis.
It was the first the two national tickets had gone head-to-head for the first , with three months to go until Election Day. President Trump wasted no in attacking the Democrats’ new vice-presidential candidate, calling Ms. Harris “a very risky pick” and “nasty” (a word he often reserves for women). He also said the American “suburban housewife” would vote for him in November.
Reaction: The selection of Ms. Harris reaffirmed progressives’ fears of a Biden administration rooted in establishment politics. But rather than revolt, many on the left snuffed out their criticisms. So far, the Trump campaign and its allies have struggled to find a clear line of attack against the Biden-Harris ticket. resorting to sexist and harsh personal criticisms.
If you have 6 minutes, this is worth it
British deaths from American guns
In Britain, very few people — even police officers — carry firearms, and deaths involving them are rare. But despite tough gun-control laws, American handguns are being smuggled in, and the police worry that the expanding pipeline is contributing to a recent rise in violent crime.
Investigators seized hundreds of smuggled American guns last year, and experts say the number in circulation is probably far higher. Some of the firearms have been traced to loosely regulated gun fairs in states like Florida.
“I think Americans wouldn’t believe that something that they produce could affect people like us,” said Clare Bains, whose stepson Josh was killed by a gun that had traveled thousands of miles from the United States.
Here’s what else is happening
Soccer: This has been a painful year in Bergamo, a proud Italian city that became synonymous with the coronavirus crisis. As it emerges from the pandemic, one bright spot has been its title-chasing soccer team.
WeChat: The Chinese internet giant Tencent on Wednesday said it believed that President Trump’s recent executive order targeting its messaging app would not affect its other businesses in the United States.
Hong Kong: Our reporters found that three top leaders of China’s Communist Party have relatives who own assets in the territory, including more than $51 million in luxury real estate. That means they have a vested interest in its political and financial fate.
Snapshot: Above, Nasreen Abu Alia, a resident of Nablus in the West Bank, took her daughter to a beach in Netanya, Israel, for a rare visit. Tens of thousands of Palestinians slipped through holes in Israel’s security barrier, with Israel’s tacit approval, for a day on a Mediterranean beach.
What we’re reading: FiveThirtyEight’s 2020 presidential election forecast, which the data website released on Wednesday. “Nate Silver’s prediction models forecasting the outcomes of presidential races are legendary,” writes Ian Prasad Philbrick, from the Briefings team. And while there are some competing models, “the quibbling is part of the fun!”
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Carne asada lorenza, a crunchy open taco slathered with refried beans and melty cheese.
Read: In her new book, “Men to Avoid in Art and Life,” Nicole Tersigni harnesses her skill with Twitter memes to illuminate the experience of women harassed by mansplainers, “sexperts” and more.
Play: Online immersive theater productions — from a wizardly treasure hunt to tall tales conducted over the phone or by email — can keep young audiences entertained and active. Our critic tried them for her kids.
At Home has our full collection of ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the Back Story on …
Going back to the office
Nervous about the possibility of going back to the workplace? Here’s what to take into consideration.
Be prepared for things to look different. “The whole process of coming into the office is likely going to change,” said Elizabeth Brink, a principal and global work sector leader at the architecture and design firm Gensler. Many employers are peppering their businesses with signage, Ms. Brink said, whether it’s a reminder for employees to wash their hands, wear masks or limit occupancy in common areas.
You may not even notice some invisible changes, like improvements made to air quality.
Find out what’s expected of you. Enforcing social-distancing measures and a mask-wearing policy in the office are the most critical safety guidelines, said Wafaa El-Sadr, a professor of epidemiology and medicine at Columbia University.
But you may encounter other precautions, too. Your employer, for example, may stagger employees’ return dates. If so, you could find out who returns first; is it those who are deemed most essential, or those who volunteer to go back? Will shifts be staggered throughout the week to reduce density in the office, or throughout the day so that employees relying on mass transit can avoid rush hour?
It’s also important to understand how your company will respond if an employee tests positive for the coronavirus. In most cases, employers shouldn’t have to shut down their entire facilities, according to the C.D.C.
Know your rights. If you feel your employer isn’t taking the necessary steps to ensure your safety or is discriminating against you for any reason, understand the law. Not sure where you stand? Find a local advocacy group that can offer advice.
Employees can do only so much, said Dina Bakst, president and founder of A Better Balance: “The onus should be on the employer to ensure health and safety.”
That’s it for this briefing. See you next .
— Isabella
Thank you
To Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the rest of the break from the news. You can reach the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We’re listening to “The Daily.” Our latest episode is about the historic vice-presidential choice in the U.S.
• Here’s today’s Mini Crossword puzzle, and a clue: Devoutly religious (five letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• The Times won 38 Malofiej International Infographic Awards. See the winning work.