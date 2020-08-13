YBN Almighty Jay Wants to Reconcile With DreamDoll, Gets Publicly Rejected

Instagram

The ‘Let Me Breathe’ rapper, who previously dated Blac Chyna, writes on his Twitter account, ‘I miss dream,’ before asking his followers to ‘tell her I’m a better man now.’

YBN Almighty Jay is hoping that he can rekindle his romance with DreamDoll, but the latter apparently does not feel the same. The “Everything’s the Same” rapper immediately rejected her ex-boyfriend after he shot his shot at her.

Taking to his Twitter account on Wednesday, August 12, Jay wrote, “I miss dream,” before asking his followers to “tell her I’m a better man now.” His messages were then re-posted to a gossip blog, and that was when Dream took notice of that. However, it’s safe to say that she was less than fluttered after reading his post.

In the comment section of the gossip blog’s post, the femcee wrote, “Go to sleep you could have any dream you want.”

Dream and Jay dated for a short while last year. It’s unclear when exactly the exes decided to part ways, but Dream previously hinted that she did not have the best time while dating the young hip-hop star who previously dated Blac Chyna. Making an appearance in YouTube star BLovesLife’s seafood boil series, she said, “I just deserve better and I know my worth. I know how I should be treated. I know men are not supposed to put their hands on women and…that’s just that.”

Dream didn’t further detail what happened during their relationship. Instead, she told the social media star, “I’m trying to focus on my music, and that’s basically what I’ve been doing. I feel like when you’re in a relationship, especially being an artist, sometimes it kind of zones you out and you forget sometimes. You’ll put being with your boyfriend over your studio sessions, and then that’s when you start arguing with your manager, you’re canceling shows because of that. I was kind of like losing my focus a lot.”