YAM Token Holders ‘Burnt the Hardest’ After Price Plunges to Zero By Cointelegraph

YAM Token Holders ‘Burnt the Hardest’ After Price Plunges to Zero
Yam Finance, an experiential Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol, saw its market cap crash down to zero within minutes on Aug. 13. With it, major DeFi tokens, including Compound, Yearn Finance and Balancer, plunged as well.
Compound, the second-biggest DeFi protocol in the global market, saw its market cap drop by nearly $100 million. Yearn and Balancer, which saw strong momentum in recent weeks, dropped by 7% to 13%.
