Yam Finance Saved at the Last Minute By Cointelegraph

Down to the Wire: Yam Finance Saved at the Last Minute
After a tense day, the most talked about new decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol YAM Finance has overcome a near-catastrophic code error.
The future of Yam Finance was abruptly thrown into question earlier today when a bug in the protocol’s code resulted in excessive YAM reserves being minted — rendering it “impossible to take any future governance actions.”
