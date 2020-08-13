Work It’s Sabrina Carpenter Talks Acting, Singing & Dancing All in One Film

Once Work It was almost complete, Carpenter noticed something was missing: a song for the end-credits, which include a compilation of all of the different characters in the movie dancing or freestyling. “It’s such a beautiful way to recap and celebrate the film we watched,” the Disney alum explained.

So to add to that beauty, Carpenter produced “Let Me Move You,” a high-energy bop.

“I wrote a few other songs as options, but I basically had a week to get the song in the film before it had to be sent in,” Carpenter recalled. “It worked perfectly and I’ve been so, so grateful for the support from everyone involved in the movie and Netflix.”

Watch the complete HappE! Hour interview in the above clips to hear about the triple threat’s Broadway experience, what she currently has in the works and her passion for the Malala Fund!