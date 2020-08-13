Will Europe win the race to secure a COVID-19 vaccine?

The race for a COVID-19 vaccine is in full swing.

A total of 31 vaccines are now undergoing human trials, including eight which have moved to phase three, with large-scale efficacy tests.

The international, high-stakes competition took a turn when Russia announced the first coronavirus vaccine cleared for use on Tuesday.

“She’s feeling well and has a high number of antibodies,” Putin claimed about his daughter, who trialled the so-called “Sputnik V” vaccine.

“We are in close contact with the Russian health authorities, and discussions are going on with respect to possible pre-qualification of the vaccine,” said World Health Organisation spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic during a press conference in Geneva on Wednesday.

Even if it is too early to pick a winner, collected data to see which countries managed to secure the most doses of the vaccine.

Many countries are still in discussion or reportedly about to strike a deal with pharmaceutical industry giants.

The United States and the European Union appear to be the frontrunners.

The worldwide leading position has come at the cost with the US spending $10 billion (€0.84bn/£0.75bn) for up to 1.3 billion doses.