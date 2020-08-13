Almost five weeks since the Nuggets arrived in Orlando, the team still has no definitive timeframe for the returns of regular starters Gary Harris and Will Barton.

And with just one seeding game left before the start of next week’s playoffs, Nuggets coach Michael Malone hasn’t projected much optimism about an imminent return for either one of his veterans.

“If and when they are cleared to play, we’ll slowly work them back in, but obviously we are very deep into this Orlando bubble,” Malone said Wednesday, prior to the Nuggets’ loss to the Clippers. “Three scrimmages, tonight will be our seventh seeding game and the playoffs start come Monday. When they get cleared to play, we’ll try to get them back in there and try to re-integrate them back into the rotation.”

Harris has been dealing with a nagging hip strain, while Barton’s right knee evidently didn’t respond well to the 18 minutes he played in a scrimmage against Orlando on July 27th.

ESPN’s Doris Burke said on Wednesday’s broadcast that both players were out on the court warming up prior to the Clippers game. Wednesday’s loss to Los Angeles locked in the No. 3 seed and a first-round matchup against the Utah Jazz.

At issue is that neither player has played an actual NBA game in more than five months, and it’s unrealistic to think Malone would thrust either player back into a prominent role quickly. As Malone has said, the Nuggets’ train can’t wait for them to get healthy. Not to mention, the emergence of Michael Porter Jr. at small forward likely means there’s only one starting spot available if and when they return.

“They mean a lot to us, and we hope we can get them back,” Malone said. “And we’ll just take it one day at a in regards to when we can get them back. But as far as right now, they’re out.”

The Nuggets have already dealt with more than their share of adversity in the form of other injuries and late arrivals. Malone has made it clear that he’s not trying to be “coldblooded,” as he’s said, but that his team doesn’t have the luxury to dwell on their injuries.

“Definitely worried and concerned about Gary and Will because I’ve been with those guys for five years and I know it’s killing them not to be able to play and participate,” Malone said. Earlier this week, a TNT report indicated the team was “hopeful” of a Friday return, but Malone’s comments on Wednesday make that seem unlikely.

Without Harris in the lineup, Torrey Craig has been the starting two guard, and when they do return, he’d be the obvious choice to come off the bench. But in his role, Craig has made a tangible impact from defensive stops to hustle plays.

“I think Torrey is a blue collar guy,” Malone said. “Torrey makes winning plays. He makes hustle plays, and I don’t think you can ever have enough of that.”

Considering the skilled wing players in the West that the Nuggets would likely have to go through, Craig’s tenacity and effort could be invaluable. Harris’ defense, which had been equally as valuable before the break, would give the Nuggets quality depth on the wing.

Until Malone gets a positive indication from the team’s trainers, the Nuggets have no choice but to carry on without them.