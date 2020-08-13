Virus spreads outside of Auckland as boy, six, tests positive

The coronavirus appears to have spread outside of Auckland with a reported case being investigated two hours outside the city.

Tokoroa, west of the holiday town of Rotorua, has a suspected case of the virus, reports Stuff .

The mayor of South Waikato Jenny Shattock told the publication the council was contacted by health officials about the case, linked to a family cluster in Auckland.

A nurse prepares to test people at a COVID-19 testing facility in Eden Terrace on August 13, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Getty)

A source from the Waikato District Health Board told the outlet of the case and said two staff members at Tokoroa Medical Centre have gone into self-isolation.

It comes as a six-year-old student in Auckland has tested positive to coronavirus. He is a student at south Auckland’s Southern Cross Campus.

The case was confirmed early today by Peter Parussini, the Board of Trustees chairman for Southern Cross Campus, reports Stuff .

A relatively deserted Parnell Rise as Aucklanders return to level three lockdown on August 13, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

It’s believed to be connected to the family cluster recorded in Auckland on Tuesday, breaking New Zealand’s 102 days free from community transmission.

Ms Parussini said the board was informed of the case just before 5pm and the school community told around 9pm.

Two teachers and 28 other students in the boy’s class will now be required to self-isolate.

The campus will remain closed until Sunday.

Mr Parussini “praised” the child’s family for keeping him home from school when he became ill earlier this week.

Jacinda Ardern has confirmed an additional 14 coronavirus cases have been recorded on Thursday, August 13, in New Zealand. (Mark Tantrum/Getty Images)

Late last night, the Auckland Regional Public Health Service said the Glamorgan School in Torbay on the North Shore and Southern Cross Campus in south Auckland’s Mangere East were closed due to a confirmed COVID-19 case at each facility.

Taeaofou Puaseisei Preschool, also in Mangere East, is closed because of another positive case.

New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has suggested a breach in the quarantine system is responsible for the country’s new coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Peters said an investigation would be launched into the matter, which he described as “dealing with a strain that has a UK and Australian parallel”.