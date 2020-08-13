Viola Davis Clears Up Misunderstanding Over Her Birthplace Ownership Remarks

WENN

The former ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ star sets the record straight on reports that she had bought the former St. Matthews, South Carolina plantation where she was born.

–

Actress Viola Davis has cleared up reports suggesting she has purchased the former plantation property on which she was born, insisting her social media post was misconstrued.

“The Help” star appeared to indicate she had bought her first childhood home in St. Matthews, South Carolina on Tuesday, August 11, as she marked her 55th birthday by sharing a photo of a small, dilapidated building.

“The above is the house where I was born August 11, 1965. It is the birthplace of my story,” she wrote beside the image.

“Today on my 55th year of life….I own it….all of it.”

She concluded her note with a Cherokee birth blessing, adding, “May you live long enough to know why you were born.”

<br />

Many thought Davis’ remarks were referring to her becoming the new owner of what used to be Singleton Plantation, but in a new comment under her original post, the Oscar winner explains she didn’t mean for her caption to be taken so literally.

Viola Davis set record straight on birthplace ownership remarks.

Clarifying her words, she explained, ”Uhh….contrary to websites…I do not ‘own’ above house,I ‘own’ my STORY!! Too abstract I guess (sic)”.